TikTok's Breakout Beauty Star Mikayla Nogueira Launches First Makeup Collaboration with Glamlite
A little over a year ago, Mikayla Nogueira was wrapping up her senior year at Bryant University when the COVID-19 pandemic hit and changed the world. She hunkered down at home outside of Boston and in between virtual classes, decided to have some fun posting wildly creative makeup videos on TikTok. Almost instantly, the 23-year-old's content blew up on the platform leaving her followers wanting to see more of her candid product reviews, mesmerizing artistry and authentic personality.people.com