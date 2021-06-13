TikTok's Breakout Beauty Star Mikayla Nogueira Launches First Makeup Collaboration with Glamlite

Makeup brushes eat up foundation quicker than it takes to type out your credit card number — but this expert's tip can help you get the most out of your precious products. Everyone applies their foundation differently, and technically there's no right or wrong way to do it — but if you're the type who pumps or squeezes their foundation directly onto a makeup brush before buffing it in, you might want to reconsider that method. As makeup artist Tamra Lord recently pointed out on TikTok, doing that can end up wasting lots of precious product.