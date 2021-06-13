Researchers make surprising discovery about how our brain responds after anesthesia

Scientists in the UK have come up with a way to read brain signals using chips. In the future, they can be combined into a whole system. A group of scientists from the University of Sussex in Brighton (UK) built a modular quantum brain scanner for the first time and used it to register organ signals. This is the first time a modular quantum brain sensor has ever detected a brain signal in the world. The researchers noted that this is an important breakthrough for scientists working on quantum brain imaging technology, since the modular sensors can be scaled. The team also paired two sensors and proved that in the future they will be able to scan signals from the whole brain.