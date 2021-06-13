Cancel
Researchers make surprising discovery about how our brain responds after anesthesia

By Lynne Adkins
Millions of operations are performed each year. Researchers have recently discovered how our brains regain consciousness. Dozens of healthy people were put through tests for memory, logic, cognition, reaction speed and other tasks.

