YouTube beauty guru Yasmeen Nicole has a huge announcement for her fans! After being MIA for a while and stirring speculation, Yasmeen Nicole Stafford announced she is pregnant with her first child. She made the announcement through her social media profiles on October 18. Some of her regular followers have been speculating that she may be pregnant for a few months now. But this announcement still surprised them in a pleasant way. They of course have a lot of questions. Here’s what Yasmeen Nicole said about her baby on the way.

CELEBRITIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO