Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hopkinsville, KY

15th Annual Hopkinsville Soapbox Derby A Success

By Joshua Claussen
wkdzradio.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe annual Hopkinsville Soapbox Derby switched locations this year, which proved to be successful for the two day event. After a full-day of races Saturday at Ruff Park, the Kiwanis Club of Hopkinsville announced that Ashton Grace won the Masters Division. In addition, Connor Bledsoe won the Super Stock Division and Morgan Joy took home the top place in the Stock Division. All three winners will go on to represent the organization at the international championships in Akron, Ohio next month.

www.wkdzradio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Hopkinsville, KY
Sports
City
Hopkinsville, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kiwanis Club#Soapbox#15th Annual#The Masters Division#The Super Stock Division#The Stock Division#The Super Kids Division
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sports
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Obama: Voting rights bill must pass before next election

Former President Obama said Monday that Congress needs to pass voting rights legislation before the 2022 midterm elections, or American democracy could be at risk. "We can't wait until the next election because if we have the same kinds of shenanigans that brought about Jan. 6, if we have that for a couple more election cycles, we're going to have real problems in terms of our democracy long-term," said Obama.
Oregon StatePosted by
CBS News

Man wanted in 3 Oregon deaths arrested in Milwaukee

A man sought in the killings of his father and two other people at a casino campground and in a shooting at a marijuana dispensary in a small Oregon city turned himself in to police in Milwaukee, authorities said Sunday,. Investigators believe Oen Evan Nicholson drove the over 2,000 miles...
TravelPosted by
CNN

US extends Covid-19 travel restrictions with Canada and Mexico

(CNN) — The United States has extended Covid-19 restrictions on non-essential travel at land and ferry crossings with Canada and Mexico until July 21, according to a tweet from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) on Sunday. "To reduce the spread of #COVID19, the United States is extending restrictions on...