15th Annual Hopkinsville Soapbox Derby A Success
The annual Hopkinsville Soapbox Derby switched locations this year, which proved to be successful for the two day event. After a full-day of races Saturday at Ruff Park, the Kiwanis Club of Hopkinsville announced that Ashton Grace won the Masters Division. In addition, Connor Bledsoe won the Super Stock Division and Morgan Joy took home the top place in the Stock Division. All three winners will go on to represent the organization at the international championships in Akron, Ohio next month.www.wkdzradio.com