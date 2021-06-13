Cancel
Public Health

Cleveland COVID-19 immunity study shows we really can get back to normal right now (opinion)

By Tom Wrobleski
The Staten Island Advance
The Staten Island Advance
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – The Cleveland Clinic put out what may be one of the most encouraging COVID-19 studies ever recently. The study of more than 52,000 employees at the clinic showed no repeat cases of COVID-19 in those who had been vaccinated or in those who had recovered from the virus and had not been vaccinated.

