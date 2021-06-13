Cyberattacks aren't new, but cybercriminals are upping their game

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — Hackers managed to disrupt operations at the JBS Meat Packing plant in Green Bay earlier this month as part of an international cyberattack on the company’s infrastructure in Australia and the United States.It’s the latest in a string of such attacks targeting businesses all over the country and around the world. Guarav Bansal is a professor of Information Systems at UW-Green Bay, and he says the attacks are only getting more sophisticated. Some criminal firms are even selling their technology to other individuals to launch their own attacks.“Ransomware has become very very sophisticated,” Bansal told WTAQ. “It has become ‘Ransomware as a service’. more and more people can use these ransomware services to carry out these attacks.”Ransomware is one of the most common and damaging types of cyberattack. A malicious program, downloaded through a phishing email attack, will encrypt files on an infected computer network, rendering them unusable. The hackers then demand money–almost always in a digital, untraceable cryptocurrency like Bitcoin, Ethereum, or Monero–in order to allow the victim to access their files again.