Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

Johanna Konta eases to Viking Open victory

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XjHyj_0aSxzPi200
Johanna Konta has won her fourth WTA Tour title after claiming the Viking Open in Nottingham (PA Wire)

British number one Johanna Konta has won her fourth WTA Tour title after claiming the Viking Open in Nottingham

Konta had not won a tournament since the Miami Open in 2017, but she put that right by beating Chinese player Zhang Shuai 6-2 6-1 in Sunday’s final.

In winning she becomes the first British woman to win a singles event in this country in 40 years and it comes after two previous defeats in the final at this event.

The 30-year-old had only won three matches in 2021 before this week, but the run of five successive victories will stand her in good stead for the upcoming Wimbledon tournament.

Zhang, ranked 46 in the world, was her toughest opponent of the tournament, but Konta put her to the sword, dropping just three games.

Konta said in her on-court interview: “I haven’t done a winning speech in a long time. This feels very very nice. Thank you to my team, only one of which is with me here.

“I won the tournament, so that’s nice, I didn’t take this for granted, I have lost a few finals that I have played, it is very hard to win tournaments, so I know how fortunate I am.”

newschain

newschain

26K+
Followers
76K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I Won#Wimbledon#Wta Tour#Viking Open#British#Chinese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Tennis
Country
China
News Break
Sports
Related
Tennisnewsatw.com

Johanna Konta beats Lesley Pattinama Kerkhove in Nottingham opener.

Top seed and British number one Johanna Konta marked the start of her grass-court campaign with a comfortable 6-1 6-3 win over the Netherlands’ Lesley Pattinama Kerkhove in Nottingham. Konta’s serve kept the world number 88 on the back foot, the Briton winning 89% of points on her first serve.
TennisGwinnett Daily Post

Top seed Johanna Konta reaches Nottingham semifinals

Top seed Johanna Konta of Great Britain advanced to the Viking Open Nottingham semifinals with a 6-3, 7-6 (6) win Friday against No. 8 Alison Van Uytvanck of Belgium. Her opponent in the England grass-court event will be No. 15 seed Nina Stojanovic of Serbia, a 6-2, 6-4 winner against No. 17 Tereza Martincova of the Czech Republic.
Tennischatsports.com

Johanna Konta is engaged to Jackson Wade

Johanna Konta shared engagement news on her Instagram today and showed us her new ring. The big event in the British tennis star’s love life happened a month ago, as her long-time boyfriend Jackson Wade popped the question during her 30th birthday party on May 17 in London. The British...
TennisPosted by
newschain

Johanna Konta hoping three is the magic number in Nottingham

Johanna Konta is hoping to make it third time lucky when she contests the final of the Viking Open in Nottingham on Sunday. The British number one was a runner-up at this event in 2017 and 2018, but she gets another chance at winning the silverware when she plays Zhang Shuai on Sunday.
High Schoolrestorationnewsmedia.com

With 3-0 victory, Vikings sweep Warriors

OXFORD — South Granville needed another win against the Webb Warriors to claim the clean sweep. The ... Subscribe to The Wake Weekly today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
Tennis24newshd.tv

Krejcikova wins French Open, dedicates victory to Novotna

Barbora Krejcikova won her maiden Grand Slam singles title at the French Open on Saturday, beating Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova to become the first Czech woman in 40 years to conquer Roland Garros before dedicating her victory to former Wimbledon champion Jana Novotna who died four years ago. Krejcikova, ranked 33...
Tennistennisthreads.net

Konta conquers Nottingham at third attempt

Johanna Konta lifted the fourth WTA title of her career and first on grass at the LTA’s Viking Open Nottingham after defeating fourth seed Zhang Shuai 6-2 6-1 in just one hour. I love Nottingham, I love this Centre Court, it’s a beautiful court to play on and thank you...
Tennistennisthreads.net

Konta withdraws from Eastbourne

British No 1 Johanna Konta has withdrawn from the Viking International, which starts next week at Devonshire Park in Eastbourne, to protect her troublesome right knee. It’s a shame that Johanna won’t be able to join us this year at the LTA Viking International Eastbourne, we wish her the best with her recovery. “However, there will still be lots of Brits for fans to get behind, as well as world-class fields including five of the top ten women in the world. “We can’t wait to get started.” Gavin Fletcher, Tournament Director, Viking Classic Eastbourne.