You do not have to go to Italy to feel the Italian atmosphere. You can simply go to Carouge, a municipality in the canton of Geneva, Switzerland. Yes, Carouge is also known by the name “small Italy.” Conveniently situated by the River Arve and only a few minutes away from Geneva, Carouge’s architecture shows its Sardinian heritage. Everything you see in Carouge is beautiful, so amazingly beautiful that you may be tempted to move to Carouge for the rest of your life. However, if you are not planning to move to Carouge and will only be in Carouge for a short, yet memorable vacation, check out our list of the best things to do in Carouge below!