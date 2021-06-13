Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Digital Transformation: Global development adapts to a virtual world

By William Edwards
franchising.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe world of global business has been hugely disrupted by the Covid-19 crisis. Countries normally very busy with new franchise development and the opening of new franchise outlets saw many months in 2020 of almost complete shutdown, as well as many permanent closures. Travel between countries to find licensees, start up new license operations, and to support licensees stopped.

www.franchising.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virtual World#Digital Marketing#Royalties#Food Delivery#Chicago Franchise#Dickinson Wright Llp#Zoom#Millennials
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
News Break
Starbucks
Related
Computerscisco.com

Feeling Welcome in a Virtual World

I was initially very skeptical of what the virtual onboarding and work experience would be like. Personally, I tend to learn concepts better in person and felt that learning and networking through a computer screen was a substantial roadblock for me. But I’m happy to report that this transition, while it had its challenging moments, went smoother than I expected!
Economymartechseries.com

New Research Finds Businesses Must Rethink Path To Trusted Data As Foundation For Digital Transformation And Growth

Survey of 300 Chief Data Officers Shows Worldwide Adoption of Digital Initiatives Continues to Accelerate Despite Significant Challenges in Data Quality, Integration and Enrichment. The exponential growth of business data, coupled with advancements in cloud computing, artificial intelligence (AI), and the Internet of Things has unleashed an era of digital...
EconomyMarketingProfs

The Value of a Traditional Marketing Mindset in a Digital World

The digital marketing industry contains two types of people: experienced marketing professionals with a traditional approach who start by tapping into the psyche of their target audiences; and a newer generation of marketers who have trained in a digital-first era and familiarized themselves on a practical level with the various channels and platforms involved.
EconomyMySanAntonio

Showpad Announces Growth and Australian Expansion in the New Era of Modern Selling

Having ushered in a successful decade of growth and innovation, Showpad points to continued market momentum. Showpad, a global revenue enablement technology leader, reports that B2B commerce has officially entered a new era of modern selling. The pandemic has increased the need for savvy, digital sellers. McKinsey data shows enterprises...
Softwarebostonnews.net

Digital Transformation in Fashion Market is Booming Worldwide | Microsoft, IBM, AWS

Latest released the research study on Global Digital Transformation in Fashion Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Digital Transformation in Fashion Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Digital Transformation in Fashion. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Microsoft (United States),IBM (United States),Google (United States),AWS (United States),SAP (Germany),Adobe (United States),Autometrix (United States),Corel (Canada),Autodesk (United States),CGS (United States).
Softwarebostonnews.net

Digital Experience Management Software Market is Going to Boom with Microsoft, Adobe, IBM

Latest released the research study on Global Digital Experience Management Software Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Digital Experience Management Software Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Digital Experience Management Software. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Microsoft Corporation (United States),Adobe (United States),Genesys (United States),IBM Corporation (United States),Infosys (India),Zendesk (United States),Salesforce (United States),Oracle Corporation (United States),OpenText (Canada),SAP (Germany).
Businessaithority.com

LogMein Creates New Digital Workplace Team to Support Employee and Customer Shift to Hybrid Working

Former Chief of Staff, Chris Perrotti, to lead the new team. LogMeIn, Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based solutions such as GoToConnect, GoToMeeting, LastPass and Rescue, announced that it has named former Chief of Staff, Chris Perrotti, to serve as its first ever Vice President, Digital Workplace and to lead a newly created team. The team will focus on creating an equitable and engaging hybrid working experience at LogMeIn, which has committed to maintaining a remote-centric workforce where employees will be empowered to continue working remotely outside of the traditional office environment.
Computersglobeoftech.com

Global Virtual Machines Market Trends, Technology Developments and Demand Analysis Research Report

This is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Global Virtual Machines Market with a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Strategic Insights and Development plans are also discussed and manufacturing processes and cost structures analyzed. Virtual Machines Market import/export consumption, supply and demand figures and cost price and production value gross margins are also provided.
Marketsatlantanews.net

Data and Analytics Service Market Will Hit Big Revenues In Future | IBM, Oracle, Microsoft

Latest released the research study on Global Data and Analytics Service Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Data and Analytics Service Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Data and Analytics Service. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are PwC (United Kingdom),TCS (India),Accenture (United States),Oracle Corporation (United States),IBM Corporation (United States),Baidu (China),Dell Inc. (United States),Tencent (United States),Alteryx, Inc. (United States),Amazon Web Services Inc. (United States),Microsoft Corporation (United States),SAP SE (Germany),SAS Institute Inc. (United States).
Economymarketingweek.com

The Future of marketing careers? Marketing, data, tech and digital intertwined

‘The pandemic has changed everything’. ‘We are all in this together’. ‘Unprecedented’. ‘Pivot’. ‘The new normal’ and, my personal favourite, ‘you’re on mute’. Yes, there are lots of things that Covid has triggered – including phrases that I wish to never hear again as long as I live. Having gotten...
Marketsatlantanews.net

Expert Survey 2021: Creative Management Platforms Market is Going to Boom With Google, Celtra, Sizmek

A new business intelligence report released by Advance Market Analytics with title Global Creative Management Platforms Market Insights, forecast to 2025.This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Global Creative Management Platforms Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
SoftwareLas Vegas Herald

Expert Review 2021: Digital Experience Monitoring (DEM) Software Market Booming Segments; Investors Seeking Growth | Dynatrace, Catchpoint Systems, Appdynamics

A new business intelligence report released by Advance Market Analytics with title Global Digital Experience Monitoring (DEM) Software Market Insights, forecast to 2025.This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Global Digital Experience Monitoring (DEM) Software Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
Real Estatenationalmortgageprofessional.com

ChainLogix Mortgage Solutions Names New SVP Of Operations And Strategic Business Development

ChainLogix Mortgage Solutions named Tim Moreland as the company's senior vice president of Operations and Strategic Business Development. ChainLogix Mortgage Solutions, a division of ChainLogix LLC, announced the addition of Tim Moreland as senior vice president of Operations and Strategic Business Development. He will be focused on meeting the company’s strategic objectives in these areas for ChainLogix’s mortgage business.
Softwareatlantanews.net

Latest Survey 2021: Bundled Pay Management Software Market is Booming Worldwide With HealthQx, OptumRx, Archway Bundled Payment Platform

A new business intelligence report released by Advance Market Analytics with title Global Bundled Pay Management Software Market Insights, forecast to 2025.This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Global Bundled Pay Management Software Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
Softwareatlantanews.net

Expert Survey 2021: Audit Management Software Market is Going to Boom With IBM Corporation, SAP SE, Protiviti

A new business intelligence report released by Advance Market Analytics with title Global Audit Management Software Market Insights, forecast to 2025.This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Global Audit Management Software Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Digital Marketing Transformation Market May Set Major Growth by 2026 | Alibaba, Huawei, Accenture

The latest study released on the Global Digital Marketing Transformation Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2026. The Digital Marketing Transformation market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
Economyhomeaccentstoday.com

The Furniture Industry is Seeing Transformative Growth through B2B E-Commerce

The Covid-19 pandemic transformed how industries across the board operate, and some of those changes are here to stay. Most notably, e-commerce has become the primary channel for B2B transactions in sectors of the home & garden industry, among others. As the pandemic shut down traditional sales channels for B2B brands in 2020, the value of digital transactions grew 9.6% to reach $9.92 trillion, according to Digital Commerce 360. The home industry saw major demand during the pandemic, in large part because of the increased amount of time consumers spent at home, with many redecorating to build more comfortable living spaces or creating home offices.
Softwareautomationworld.com

The 4 Aspects of Industrial Networking Required for Digital Transformation

From its inception, Industry 4.0 has been centered around the industrial internet of things (IIoT). That is, rather than being defined by any single technology, digital transformation has been about finding new ways for previously isolated people, pieces of equipment, and software products to communicate over a digital network to better coordinate their activities and unlock new production possibilities. None of this would be possible without a network infrastructure that allows data to be collected, communicated, and analyzed quickly and reliably.