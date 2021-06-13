Digital Transformation: Global development adapts to a virtual world

The Covid-19 pandemic transformed how industries across the board operate, and some of those changes are here to stay. Most notably, e-commerce has become the primary channel for B2B transactions in sectors of the home & garden industry, among others. As the pandemic shut down traditional sales channels for B2B brands in 2020, the value of digital transactions grew 9.6% to reach $9.92 trillion, according to Digital Commerce 360. The home industry saw major demand during the pandemic, in large part because of the increased amount of time consumers spent at home, with many redecorating to build more comfortable living spaces or creating home offices.