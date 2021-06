EpicStream News Writer Living in between movies, series, and reality. Far Cry is one of the most well-known first-person shooter games that there is and Netflix and Ubisoft proudly announced during the fifth day of Netflix Geeked Week that there would be an animated series based on the iconic game, and it would not be just one, but two! One of the animated shows will be from the cyberpunk-themed Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon, while the other was teased for being under development.