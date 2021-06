As coronavirus vaccination rates rise and transmission rates fall in the Bay Area, San Franciscans appear to be eager to get back to traveling. Over 1 million adults in the San Francisco metro area — almost one-third of the total adult population — have plans to take an overnight trip at least 100 miles from home in the next four weeks, according to new survey data from the U.S. Census Bureau. That’s more than the California average of 26% and the national average of 28%.