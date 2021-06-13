Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baseball

Northwoods League: Loggers drop second straight to Larks

By La Crosse Tribune, Wis. (TNS)
Janesville Gazette
 8 days ago

Jun. 13—BISMARCK, N.D. — The La Crosse Loggers tied Saturday night's game at 1-all in the top of the fifth but then allowed nine unanswered runs in what became a 10-1 loss at the Bismarck Larks. It's the Loggers' second straight loss to the Larks (8-5), and the team dropped...

www.gazettextra.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northwoods League#The La Crosse Loggers#La Crosse#The La Crosse Tribune#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
Coralville, IAkciiradio.com

Golden Hawks Drop Four Straight on Weekend

It was a tough and busy weekend for the Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk softball team as they hosted Davenport North Friday in a doubleheader then traveled to the University of Iowa tournament at the Pearl Softball Complex in Coralville. Against the Wildcats on Friday, the Hawks dropped the pair of games by 12-1 and 8-2 scores. In game one, the Wildcats scored in each frame, ending the contest in six innings. Mid-Prairie was led by Brenna Jehle and Madeline Schrader each with two hits, Hannah Sellers had an RBI. Myah Lugar took the loss in the circle going two and two thirds innings, giving up six earned runs on six hits and striking out two. Dawsyn Miller threw three and a third innings in relief. In the nightcap, North scored in each inning but the sixth. The Golden Hawks plated their two runs in their final at bat. Mid-Prairie had four total hits in the contest, one each from Hannah Sellers, Landry Pacha, Jehle and Cana Rediger. Jehle drove in two. Lugar took the loss in the second game, throwing four innings, giving up 11 hits, five earned runs and striking out one.
Fort Wayne, INwfft.com

Captains top TinCaps for second straight night

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Despite a well-thrown game from a collection of pitchers, the Fort Wayne TinCaps fell on Wednesday night to the Lake County Captains (Cleveland affiliate), 3-2, at Parkview Field. Ethan Elliott started the game for the TinCaps (13-18), and May's High-A Central Pitcher of the Month...
Duluth, MNWDIO-TV

Despite early lead, Huskies drop series opener to Loggers

Despite taking an early first inning lead, the Duluth Huskies dropped their series opener against the La Crosse Loggers 6-3 Tuesday at Wade Stadium. The Huskies scored three runs in the first inning. However the Loggers answered scoring three in the second to tie it. They tacked on one run in the 4th, then two in the 6th to take the 6-3 victory.
MLBCBS Sports

Yankees' Michael King: Awarded second straight start

King is slated to start Thursday's game against the Twins. King will make a second straight turn through the rotation in place of Corey Kluber (shoulder) after he most recently took the hill June 4 against the Red Sox. In that outing, King made history by becoming the first pitcher from either side of the Yankees-Red Sox rivalry to throw an immaculate inning when he struck out the side on nine pitches in the bottom of the fourth. Despite the achievement, King's final line was somewhat underwhelming, as he finished the game with four runs allowed on six hits while striking out five over 5.1 innings in a no-decision. Still, the 26-year-old showed enough to get another look in a starting role while Kluber remains shut down through the All-Star break.
Shenandoah, IAkmaland.com

Shenandoah wins at home for second straight win

(Shenandoah) -- The Shenandoah Mustangs win back to back games for the first time this season after a 4-2 home win over Creston. After a road victory in Tabor over Fremont-Mills on Wednesday the Mustangs came from behind late to defeat the Panthers on their home diamond. “It’s a busy...
Eau Claire, WIpinejournal.com

Northwoods League: Huskies fall in extra innings to Eau Claire

Alejandro Macario's two-out single to left field in the bottom of the 10th inning gave the Eau Claire Express a 3-2 extra-innings victory over the Duluth Huskies in Northwoods League play Monday in Eau Claire. The Express finished with just four hits in the game while the Huskies, who committed...
BaseballJanesville Gazette

Northwoods League: Loggers blow late lead but earn walkoff win over MoonDogs

Jun. 7—The La Crosse Loggers blew a late lead but earned a 10-9 walkoff win over the Mankato MoonDogs on Sunday at Copeland Park. The Loggers (3-4) led 8-5 heading into the ninth inning before Zac Czerniawski, who pitched the previous three innings without giving up a run, was charged with three earned runs.
Willmar, MNWest Central Tribune

Northwoods League: Stingers slay St. Cloud Rox, 4-2

Thanks to a three-run bottom of the fifth inning, Willmar beat St. Cloud, 4-2, at Bill Taunton Stadium. Down 2-1 going into the bottom of the fifth, Daniel Sayre tied the game with a sacrifice fly that brought home Brady Counsell. Then, the Stingers (6-2) brought home two more runs on back-to-back RBI doubles by Tanner Tweedt and Willmar High School alum Drey Dirksen.
Mankato, MNnorthwoodsleague.com

MoonDogs Drop Third Straight in Battle with Larks Tuesday

MANKATO, Minn. – The Mankato MoonDogs (5-4) dropped their third straight contest 3-1 to the Bismarck Larks (6-3), Tuesday night at ISG Field. The Larks grabbed an early 1-0 lead by scoring on a double play in the first. The lead held until the bottom of the second when Matt Higgins (Bellarmine) tied the game by scoring on a wild pitch after hitting a leadoff double in the second inning to tie the game at 1-1.
Sioux Falls, SDdakotanewsnow.com

Sunfish Stop Souris Valley To Win Second Straight

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A four-run third inning proved the difference in a 5-1 Sioux Falls Sunfish series opening win on Friday night against the Souris Valley Sabre Dogs, the Sunfish second consecutive victory. Click on the video viewer for highlights!. Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All...
Perry, IAraccoonvalleyradio.com

Jayette Softball Stays Hot, Wins Second Straight

Tina Lutterman’s Perry Jayette softball team rallied Wednesday night to win their first Raccoon River conference game since 2018 defeating Carroll 5-4 at the PAC. Perry trailed 3-1 entering the 4th inning but tied the game with two in the fourth and two more in the fifth to grab a 5-3 lead. The Tigers scored one in the seventh but couldn’t pull off the rally. Macy Killmer and Peyton Tunick had key at-bats in the decisive fifth inning with both players reaching base and scoring. Lydia Olejniczak reach safely all three times while Jasmine Shriver provided a spark at the bottom of the order reaching base twice, scoring a run and stealing a base. Jayna Kenney worked her second straight complete game victory striking out four while walking just one batter and scattering five hits. Perry improves to 3-8 and will look for their third consecutive win tonight when they travel to Polk City for a battle with North Polk. Perry’s last conference softball win was back on June 20th, 2018 when they defeated Carroll 2-0.
Lakeland, FLThe Ledger

Flying Tigers drop 2nd straight game to Dunedin

The Lakeland Flying Tigers were held to just two hits in a 6-1 loss to the Dunedin Blue Jays, on Thursday night, in Southeast Low-A action on Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium. Lakeland shortstop Gage Workman the second batter of the night, hit a first inning line-drive triple to...
MLBCBS Sports

Astros' Chas McCormick: Sits in second straight

McCormick is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Red Sox, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. McCormick had been filling a near-everyday role in the Houston lineup for the past two weeks, but he'll be on the bench for the second day in a row now that Michael Brantley (hamstring) is back from the injured list. The rookie will likely serve as Houston's fourth outfielder moving forward.
BaseballBismarck Tribune

Pitching carries Loggers over Larks

Future Hall of Fame Max Scherzer started his march toward Cooperstown with the La Crosse Loggers. Thursday night at Municipal Ballpark, a pair of current Loggers had similar results to the three-time Cy Young Award winner. Cole Colleran, a left-hander from the University of San Diego, and right-hander Nathan Hansen...
Cuyahoga County, OHMorning Journal

Crushers rally late for second straight win

And all of a sudden, the Lake Erie Crushers are streaking. Steve Passatempo worked a bases-loaded walk with two-outs in the bottom of the eighth inning to bring in the winning run, and General McArthur added an RBI infield hit as the Crushers rallied for a 5-3 win over Joliet on June 13 at Mercy Health Stadium.
Mankato, MNWest Central Tribune

Northwoods League: Mankato makes it three in a row over Willmar

MANKATO — Scoring two runs in the bottom of the seventh, the Mankato MoonDogs took the lead for good as they beat the Willmar Stingers, 5-4, in Northwoods League play Sunday at ISG Field. The win was Mankato’s third straight over Willmar as the MoonDogs won 3 of 4 in...
MLBCBS Sports

Orioles' Stevie Wilkerson: Sits for second straight

Wilkerson remains on the bench Tuesday against the Mets, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports. Wilkerson finds himself on the bench for the second straight game. That follows a stretch in which he started seven straight games at second base. It's perhaps no surprise to see him losing playing time, as he went hitless in six of those seven contests and is now hitting .180/.241/.240 through 54 plate appearances this season. Pat Valaika will be the second baseman Tuesday.
MLBGrand Junction Daily Sentinel

Grand Junction Rockies lose second straight

The Grand Junction Rockies' bats woke up too late Saturday night in a 7-5 loss to Idaho Falls at Suplizio Field. The Chukars' Austin Dubsky allowed only one run on three hits in six inningsm keeping the Rockies (7-12) off balance. Daniel Martins-Molinari had an RBI double, Chuck Steele an RBI single and Alexis Monge an RBI triple in Idaho Falls' three-run second inning.
Bismarck, NDBismarck Tribune

After coaching together in Frontier League, Flynt, Lewis split Northwoods League series

Will Flynt and Brian Lewis have very similar approaches to the long grind of the Northwoods League season. It stands to reason, the two managers go way back. After coaching together in the Frontier League years back, the two went head-to-head in Bismarck over the weekend. La Crosse won the opener Thursday and the finale Sunday 5-2 to earn a split of the four-game series at Municipal Ballpark.
MLBCBS Sports

Giants' Johnny Cueto: Charged with second straight loss

Cueto (4-3) allowed five runs (four earned) on nine hits and three walks while striking out two in 5.1 innings to take the loss against the Nationals on Sunday. Cueto has now given up at least four runs in three of his last four starts, and the Nationals offense got hot early Sunday to put the right-hander in line for the loss. Across his first 10 starts of the season, the 35-year-old has posted a 4.00 ERA and 1.35 WHIP in 54 innings. He tentatively lines up to make his next start at home against the Phillies on Friday.