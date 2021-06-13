Northwoods League: Loggers drop second straight to Larks

It was a tough and busy weekend for the Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk softball team as they hosted Davenport North Friday in a doubleheader then traveled to the University of Iowa tournament at the Pearl Softball Complex in Coralville. Against the Wildcats on Friday, the Hawks dropped the pair of games by 12-1 and 8-2 scores. In game one, the Wildcats scored in each frame, ending the contest in six innings. Mid-Prairie was led by Brenna Jehle and Madeline Schrader each with two hits, Hannah Sellers had an RBI. Myah Lugar took the loss in the circle going two and two thirds innings, giving up six earned runs on six hits and striking out two. Dawsyn Miller threw three and a third innings in relief. In the nightcap, North scored in each inning but the sixth. The Golden Hawks plated their two runs in their final at bat. Mid-Prairie had four total hits in the contest, one each from Hannah Sellers, Landry Pacha, Jehle and Cana Rediger. Jehle drove in two. Lugar took the loss in the second game, throwing four innings, giving up 11 hits, five earned runs and striking out one.