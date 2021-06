When 2020 first began, Alex Morgan had what seemed like a flawless plan for the year: give birth to her first child in the spring, spend the next three months training like she’d never trained before, compete in the Tokyo Olympics on the U.S. Women’s Soccer team in the summer, and of course, take home gold. It seemed an impossible feat to most, but if anyone could do it, it was the World Cup champion, whose very name had become synonymous with accomplishing every goal she’d ever set for herself and shattering all obstacles in her way.