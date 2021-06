When Naomi Osaka announced to her fans via Instagram that she would no longer be participating in press events at the French Open, she was met with swift condemnation from the French, U.S., and Australian Opens as well as the powers that be at Wimbledon. In a joint statement, Grand Slam organizers slapped Osaka with a $15,000 penalty and threatened her additional fines and expulsion if she continued to refuse post-match interviews. Gilles Moretton, president of the French Tennis Federation and one of the architects behind this message, defended it in a Wednesday interview with the New York Times: “I think we did very, very well,” he said. “The goal was not to penalize her. It was to say clearly: Here’s the rule.”