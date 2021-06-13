Prep Boys Golf Division 2 State: Improving short game helps push McDonell/Eau Claire Regis' Biskupski to state

Jun. 13—Ben Biskupski entered the spring boys golf season not fully sure what to expect. He'll end it at the state tournament. The McDonell sophomore and McDonell/Eau Claire Regis standout will be in action at the Division 2 State Boys Golf Tournament beginning Monday at Trappers Turn Golf Club in Wisconsin Dells. Biskupski earned his spot as an individual state qualifier after tying for fourth place at last Tuesday's Division 2 sectional at Skyline Golf Club in Black River Falls. The sophomore shot a 4-over 76 to earn the final individual advancement spot, that coming after he tied for third place with an 8-over 79 at regionals a week earlier.