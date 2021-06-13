NHL playoffs 2021: How Blackhawk fans can watch the semifinals

The Vegas Golden Knights will meet the Montreal Canadiens in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals from the Bell Centre on Friday night. The Golden Knights will look to bounce back after a 3-2 loss in game two on Wednesday. They came within a goal late in the third and had some chances but couldn’t tie it up. As for the Canadiens, they played well and controlled most of the game, they’ll look to carry that momentum when they take the ice at home at the Bell Centre tonight.