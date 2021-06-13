Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

NHL playoffs 2021: How Blackhawk fans can watch the semifinals

Posted by 
NBC Sports Chicago
NBC Sports Chicago
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

And then there were four. We are down to the semifinals of the 2021 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs, with each division having one team still alive in the postseason. The squads left include the reigning Stanley Cup champion (Tampa Bay Lightning), the team that tied for the best regular-season record (Vegas Golden Knights), one of the best defensive groups (New York Islanders) and the team that had the worst record out of any playoff team (Montreal Canadiens).

www.nbcsports.com
NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago, IL
2K+
Followers
7K+
Post
982K+
Views
ABOUT

Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.

 https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl Playoffs#Nhl Network#Nhl Stanley Cup Playoffs#The Toronto Maple Leafs#The Colorado Avalanche#Eastern Conference Final#The Boston Bruins 4 2#Usa Network Rrb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Dallas Stars
NHL Teams
Carolina Hurricanes
News Break
NHL
NHL Teams
Colorado Avalanche
NHL Teams
Boston Bruins
News Break
Sports
NHL Teams
Winnipeg Jets
NHL Teams
Tampa Bay Lightning
NHL Teams
Montreal Canadiens
NHL Teams
Toronto Maple Leafs
NHL Teams
New York Islanders
News Break
Hockey
Related
NHLSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Gordo: Blues can learn valuable lesson by watching this year's playoffs

Come playoff time, the Xs and Os matter in the NHL. Talent obviously is critical, too, especially in goal where one guy can steal victories. But collective will still is the most essential element to postseason success. It can drive a team to new levels with its players powering through physical and emotional punishment.
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Blackhawks News: Stanley Cup Playoffs Then There Were Four

Well, the playoffs have been great, and now there are four teams remaining. Let’s talk about the four teams still vying for the Stanley Cup and how it all relates to the Chicago Blackhawks. The list of former Blackhawks still in the postseason is not as long as it used...
NHLAntelope Valley Press

NHL playoff results | Wednesday

UNIONDALE, N.Y. — Brock Nelson scored twice in another big second period by New York, Semyon Varlamov stopped 23 shots and the Islanders beat the Boston Bruins 6-2 in Game 6 on Wednesday night to advance to the Stanley Cup semifinals for the second straight year. Kyle Palmieri, Trais Zajac,...
NHLbleachernation.com

Semifinals Set, Parade Memories, Exciting Personal News, and Other Blackhawks Bullets

Last night’s game between the Colorado Avalanche and the Vegas Golden Knights was the kind of Stanley Cup Playoff hockey that creates fans of the game. The back and forth action, hard hits, and desperation saves were all cranked up to 11 in Game Six and the Golden Knights were able to knockout the President’s Trophy winners, taking four-straight games in the process. The 2013 Chicago Blackhawks will remain the last team to win the President’s Trophy and the Stanley Cup in the same year for at least another season.
NHLBleacher Report

NHL Playoffs 2021: Updated Stanley Cup Semifinals Bracket and Predictions

The Tampa Bay Lightning are looking to win the Stanley Cup for the second straight season. The other three teams remaining in the playoffs? They're each trying to prevent that from happening. Although the Vegas Golden Knights are the highest seeded team still in the postseason (they were the No....
NHLPosted by
PennLive.com

New York Islanders at Tampa Bay Lightning Game 2 free live stream (6/15/21): How to watch NHL Playoffs, time, channel

WATCH LIVE: fuboTV (free trial), Sling, Hulu Live TV. The Islanders took Game 1 of the series with a 2-1 win over the Lightning on Sunday afternoon. Mathew Barzal and Ryan Pulock each scored their fourth goals of the postseason, and Tampa Bay did not break through against New York goalkeeper Semyon Varlamov until there was less than one minute remaining in regulation. Varlamov finished with 30 saves.
NHLBleacher Report

NHL Playoffs 2021: Full Dates and TV Schedule for Semifinal Round

The Vegas Golden Knights and Montreal Canadiens opened their semifinal series on Monday, with Vegas taking an early 1-0 series lead. Vegas opened the scoring with a Shea Theodore goal in the first period and didn't look back. The Knights won 4-1. "The first goal was huge, and at the...
NHLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Montreal Canadiens live stream, TV channel, start time, odds, how to watch the NHL Playoffs

The Vegas Golden Knights will meet the Montreal Canadiens in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals from the Bell Centre on Friday night. The Golden Knights will look to bounce back after a 3-2 loss in game two on Wednesday. They came within a goal late in the third and had some chances but couldn’t tie it up. As for the Canadiens, they played well and controlled most of the game, they’ll look to carry that momentum when they take the ice at home at the Bell Centre tonight.
NHLNBC Sports

NHL Playoff Vibe Check: Into the thick of it (the Stanley Cup Semifinals)

It’s an early vibe check as the Stanley Cup Semifinals kick off this weekend. The four teams we all expected, of course; the Lightning, Golden Knights, Islanders and…. Canadiens. Whatever the vibes are, they sure are weird. The Stanley Cup Playoffs always have strange vibes because upsets and mood changes...
NHLbettingpros.com

Top NHL Betting Pick for Golden Knights vs. Canadiens: Game 4 (6/20)

The Stanley Cup semi-finals have exceeded expectations — and for the best reasons possible. So it’s no surprise Sunday’s Game 4 between the Canadiens and Golden Knights promises to pack a heavy punch. Here’s a look at the odds for Sunday’s matchup and who you should put your money on.
NHLabc7ny.com

NHL Playoffs Daily: Vegas Golden Knights, Marc-Andre Fleury seek Game 4 rebound

The Vegas Golden Knights had Game 3 in their hands until one bad mistake from goalie Marc-Andre Fleury opened the door for the Montreal Canadiens to force overtime and ultimately prevail. As their goalie moves past that gaffe, the Knights are wondering how to get pucks pastCarey Priceto avoid a huge deficit in their semifinal series.