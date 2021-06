A man is dead after he was found shot late Saturday near the Westwood Village apartment complex on the West Side of Columbus. Columbus police were dispatched at 10:43 p.m. Saturday to the 600 block of Wedgewood Drive, just north of Eakin Road, in the area of the Wedgewood Village apartments, on a report of gunshots. Officers found a man with gunshot wounds a street away on the 600 block of Kingsford Drive.