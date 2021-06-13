Cancel
Maryland State

MSP: MDOT SHA truck driver killed in Anne Arundel County Saturday afternoon

By WMAR Staff
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 8 days ago
Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal industrial incident that happened on Saturday in Anne Arundel County.

At around 12 p.m., troopers from Maryland State Police responded to a report of a truck driver injured in an incident involving a stationary Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration truck trailer that was located on northbound MD-10, Arundel Expressway, at MD-648, Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard.

The preliminary investigation indicates that after exiting his parked vehicle, the MDOT SHA truck driver was reportedly pinned against the trailer of his vehicle as an excavator rotated to move a concrete barrier from the shoulder of the highway onto the trailer of the truck.

The operator of the excavator, 53-year-old Sherman M. Offer, of Upper Marlboro, was also transported to the hospital with what is believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

The deceased, 54-year-old Michael T. Spencer, Sr., of Baltimore, was transported to the University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center and pronounced dead at 12:50 p.m.

Maryland Occupational Safety and Health investigators, who were notified by the Anne Arundel County Police Department, will conduct an investigation into the cause of the incident along with Maryland State Police.

No charges have been filed in the incident which remains under investigation.

