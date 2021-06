The 2021 French Open is reaching its climax with the men's semifinal matchups set take place on Friday. In one of the matches, No. 5 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas takes on No. 6 seed Alexander Zverev at 8:50 a.m. ET in what should be one of the more entertaining battles you will find in the 2021 French Open bracket. Zverev defeated Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the quarterfinals, while Tsitsipas knocked off No. 2 seed Daniil Medvedev. The match is set to take place at Roland Garros, with the winner advancing to Sunday's final.