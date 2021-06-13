Making This One Change to Your Diet Could "Reprogram" Your Metabolism, New Study Says

When cardiologist Ethan Weiss concluded his 12-week study of weight loss and intermittent fasting, the results surprised him. The randomized trial set up by Weiss, a professor at the University of California, San Francisco, split participants into a control group and another group who ate all their meals between noon and 8 p.m. He expected to find more weight loss in the fasting group. But the results he published in JAMA Internal Medicine last fall showed something else: that those following the time-restricted eating schedule lost roughly the same amount of weight as those in the control group. What’s more, the weight they did lose was lean muscle mass, and not fat.