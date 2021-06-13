5640 Foxglove Field Street, Las Vegas, NV 89130

Corner Lot with Great Curb Appeal!!! Open Floor Plan with a Great Room and a Gourmet Style Kitchen, Nice size Island which can be used as a Breakfast Bar, Granite Counter Tops, Built in Oven/Cook Top, Microwave, Pantry and Pendant Lighting. 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, Spacious primary bedroom has a walk-in closet and bathroom with dual sinks. 2 car garage with automatic garage door. Best of all located near the 95 and plenty of shopping close by. Solar system owned with a monthly service fee of $20.