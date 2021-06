In the pantheon of cars considered irredeemable junk — the Edsel, the Aztek, the Pacer — one stands out above all others, or perhaps below: the Yugo. Arguably, no car has been more maligned than the utilitarian Yugo. It has been said that it is “difficult to see on a full stomach”, it has been called “the Mona Lisa of bad cars” and it was said that it looked like “something assembled at gunpoint” … a fitting observation because the Yugoslav company made the car, Zastava, also produced firearms.