Cris Tales Combines Anime and Disney is a Brilliant Way

When looking at Cris Tales for the first time, it is difficult not to get intrigued. Advertised as a love letter to old-school JRPGs like Final Fantasy and Chrono Trigger, Cris Tales makes a strong first impression through its eye-catching art style and time manipulation mechanics. These elements help give the game a voice of its own, which makes it feel like more than just a simple tribute title. While the game is set to release on July 20, the demo has long been available for those who wish to see what the game is all about. The developers have also released additional screenshots and gameplay footage that reveal what some of the later sections look like. Both the demo and the pre-release footage show real promise, and they succeed in leaving the mind racing over what the rest of the game will be like.