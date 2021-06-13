At age 78, Becahi softball coach Rich Mazza is still having fun and has Hawks still alive in PIAA tourney

“It’s fun, it’s still fun and that’s why I guess I’m still doing it,” said Rich Mazza as he headed to the turf field on the campus of Bethlehem Catholic Saturday morning for a practice that a few months ago he didn’t expect to have.

Mazza, the Bethlehem Catholic softball coach, had gathered his team for a practice in advance of Monday’s 4 p.m. PIAA Class 4A semifinal against District 2 powerhouse Tunkhannock at Marywood University in Scranton.

The game will mark the sixth time in 16 seasons that Mazza’s Golden Hawks are playing a game in the last possible week of the athletic school year.

Four previous times, his Becahi squad has played in one of the last games a softball team can play — the state championship game in its classification.

If the Golden Hawks win Monday, they’ll head to Penn State on Thursday afternoon for their fifth appearance in the state finals. They won it all in 2015 and lost three other times in state championship games, but to Mazza it’s about the journey as much as it is the end result.

He has been coaching Becahi softball for the last 19 seasons and has won more than 300 games in his second stint with the program after also coaching in the 1970s.

He also has been the head football coach at Becahi and Saucon Valley and was a longtime Golden Hawks assistant under Bob Stem.

Mazza began coaching in 1964. He’s 78 now, but approaches the game with the same passion and vigor of someone half his age.

He couldn’t wait to start hitting infield practice for his players on Saturday.

“I love seeing kids get better,” he said. “I love seeing them improve. I know we have a couple of talented freshmen coming in here next year and I can’t wait to get them involved in our program and watch them grow. That’s what it’s all about.”

Mazza said it was the process of taking a raw talent with little polish and turning him into a standout athlete and person that provided his most gratifying moments as a football coach and he enjoyed being an assistant more than being a head coach in that sport.

“I wasn’t a good head football coach. I know I wasn’t,” he said. “But I loved taking a young kid and molding him into a better player and a better person. They’re just kids when they get here and they leave as young men. I always think of Jon Pinckney, who was an outstanding receiver for us here in the 1980s. He never even played football before he got here, but he worked hard and became all-state, earned a scholarship to Stanford, and even spent some time with San Diego in the NFL.”

Mazza has seen similar growth from his 2021 softball team.

The Golden Hawks started the season 0-4 and 1-3 and were only 8-8 in the Eastern Pennsylvania Conference regular season, but they have won five straight, including four in a row in the postseason.

“We started playing games and were getting our butts kicked and we’re thinking holy cow, this could be the longest season ever,” Mazza said. “But little by little, we just started to see things happening. They’ve worked hard and they’ve come a long way.”

Mazza has never been considered the warm and cuddly type, but his players respond to his passion.

“He’s just a really passionate guy,” said senior standout Jaden Spigner, who is also the coach’s great-niece. “Sometimes people might think he gets on us too much, but he loves every single one of us and wants us to succeed and be the best we can be. He knows our potential. He knows how good we can be. Where we’re at now is where he was pushing us to be at all season.”

Ashley Judd, another senior, said Mazza is like a grandfather.

“He tells good stories and shapes us with perspective,” Judd said. “He wants us to become better players, but he wants us to be better people. He gives us good life advice.”

Whitehall High coach Blake Morgan said that when you look at Becahi’s performance each year Mazza’s “record speaks for itself.”

“You can’t help but respect him,” Morgan said. “I’ve known a bunch of Becahi players from summer teams and Carpenter Cup and I’ve never heard anyone say anything bad about him and that’s an accomplishment in itself.”

Mazza isn’t worried about winning popularity contests. He’s only worried about preparing his kids to win games.

Asked about Tunkhannock, he said: “They’re damn good. They’re going to be one heck of a challenge.”

But one he readily accepts.

“The important thing is we have good kids,” Mazza said. “They’re very coachable and we get a lot of support from most of the parents. It has all come together at the right time and we hope it stays together for two more games.”

PIAA Class 4A semifinal

The matchup: Bethlehem Catholic (15-8, District 11 champion) vs. Tunkhannock (22-2, District 2 champ).

When/where: 4 p.m. Monday at Marywood University, Scranton.

What’s next: The winner advances to the PIAA 4A title game at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Penn State against District 7 champ Beaver or District 7 No. 2 Highlights.

What to know: Tunkhannock has defeated District 4 champ Danville 1-0 and District 3 No. 2 Hamburg 8-0 in the state tournament. In the win over Hamburg, sophomore Kaya Hannon tossed a 5-hit shutout with three walks and eight strikeouts. She is 22-2 with a 1.46 ERA and has 224 strikeouts in 148⅔ innings. Four Tunkhannock regulars are hitting above .400 — sophomores Elle McNeff, Paige Marabell, and Gabby Wood, and senior Nicole Howell. McNeff has scored 35 runs and Marabell, Wood and Howell have combined for 90 RBIs. Tunkhannock is 6-3 all-time in the state tournament. The Lady Tigers beat Bangor 9-4 in the 2017 4A semifinals before losing to Mount Pleasant 5-3 in the championship game. Becahi beat Tunkhannock 4-1 in the 2018 quarterfinals and is 18-9 overall in the state tournament. The Golden Hawks have only lost once in five previous state semifinal appearances, falling to Brandywine 3-2 in 2005. Becahi has won five games in a row, beating Blue Mountain 15-5 and Northwestern Lehigh 11-4 in the District 11 tournament and topping Archbishop Wood 3-2 and Villa Joseph Marie 6-0 in the state tournament. Junior Emma Bond is 14-8 with a 2.99 ERA and 168 strikeouts in 140⅔ innings. Senior Jaden Spigner, who is headed to F&M, leads the team with a .494 batting average that includes 19 extra-base hits and 39 RBIs. She has nine postseason hits and has hit safely in 17 straight games. Senior Ashley Judd, who is going to Elizabethtown but not to play softball, is hitting .383 with 10 extra-base hits and 23 RBIs, and senior Abby Rodriguez, who is headed to DeSales is batting .341. Jordan Merklin, a junior second baseman, is batting .462 and junior catcher Teighan Boyle is batting .359 and has either picked off or thrown out four runners in two PIAA games.

We rely on the support of our subscribers to fund our journalism. If you’re not already signed up, we hope you will consider subscribing . Already a print subscriber? If you haven’t already, please activate your digital access .