Neil Finn's Run-In with Lindsey Buckingham Fan

By Martin Kielty
 9 days ago
Neil Finn admitted was concerned about negative reactions from Lindsey Buckingham fans upon joining Fleetwood Mac. The Crowded House frontman became part of the group along with Mike Campbell after Buckingham's acrimonious 2018 departure. In a recent BBC interview, Finn said: “I had no idea whether I was going to have a half a dozen Lindsey fans poking their tongues out. But that didn't happen, luckily. Only once did I have someone in the front row with a Lindsey T-shirt on, pointing at it in front of me.” He added, “[B]y halfway through the show they were jigging around like everyone else.”

