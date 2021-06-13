Why a former Ro exec set out to start her own digital health startup

Most startups fail. Fact! This is arguably part of the startup or entrepreneurial business process. Furthermore, most startups and small to medium sized businesses also fail to realize the importance of specific HR functions. The argument is that startups need HR as much as, or considerably more than established businesses. The human component is key to the success of most startups and as such, for the tech mastermind, creative designers or other startup business leaders, you must have professional HR functions to support you and keep your best resources happy, well and as productive as possible.