Why a former Ro exec set out to start her own digital health startup

By Elise Reuter
MedCity News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter serving as director of strategy for digital health unicorn Ro for two years, Rachel Blank set out last year to start a new company based on her own health experiences. In September, she founded Allara Health, with the goal of helping women manage polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), a condition that is estimated to affect one in 10 women. It’s a common cause of infertility, but it also affects much more than that — a large percentage of people with PCOS also have insulin resistance, and the condition is also linked to anxiety and depression.

medcitynews.com
