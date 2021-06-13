Why a former Ro exec set out to start her own digital health startup
After serving as director of strategy for digital health unicorn Ro for two years, Rachel Blank set out last year to start a new company based on her own health experiences. In September, she founded Allara Health, with the goal of helping women manage polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), a condition that is estimated to affect one in 10 women. It’s a common cause of infertility, but it also affects much more than that — a large percentage of people with PCOS also have insulin resistance, and the condition is also linked to anxiety and depression.medcitynews.com