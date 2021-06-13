Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Schools Across US Brace for Surge of Kindergartners in Fall

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 9 days ago

School districts across the United States are hiring additional teachers in anticipation of what will be one of the largest kindergarten classes ever as enrollment rebounds following the coronavirus pandemic. As they await the arrival next fall of students who sat out the current school year, educators are also bracing...

www.usnews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Minnesota State
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
State
Connecticut State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kindergartners#School Districts#Rutgers University#Freeman School District
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Preschool
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
San Diego, CAPosted by
Voice of San Diego

Morning Report: The Catholic School Surge

You depend on local news. We depend on you. Support our reporting today and your donation will be doubled. As public schools across the county transitioned to online learning over the past year, enrollment in local Catholic schools offering in-person classes hit an all-time high. According to the Roman Catholic...
Middletown Press

Some CT districts expect jump in kindergartners. Other families may not go back to public school

As the academic year winds to a close, Danbury area districts are waiting to see if they’re going to get an influx of kindergartners in the fall. This past year, several districts saw a dip in enrollment as parents opted to postpone kindergarten for a year, move to private school or homeschool their kids in order to cut down on uncertainties of hybrid learning and provide a “more normal” experience.
Public Healthgranthshala.com

What will public school look like for US students this fall?

Will kids have to wear masks when they return to school this fall? Will coronavirus vaccines be needed? Parents in America are grappling with uncertainty – and exploring their options. As mask mandates have been dropped in many public places in the United States and coronavirus vaccines become available to...
Rosamond, CAAntelope Valley Press

Doubled space for kindergartners

ROSAMOND — Rosamond Elementary School will get six new kindergarten classrooms to double its kindergarten capacity more than four years after the school’s nearly $25 million new campus opened. Southern Kern Unified School District Board Vice President Mario Gutierrez, Clerk Jim Bender, trustees Dewine Moore and Robert Vincelette, and Superintendent...
Mississippi Stateempowerms.org

Mississippi Rolled Like the Tide in K-12 Gains Last Decade – What Comes Next?

Mississippi students had a remarkable decade of academic progress between 2009 and 2019, but the keyword in this sentence is “had.”. The COVID-19 pandemic has essentially reset American schools with students who will return to class with varying levels of learning deficiencies. The charts below show just how much Mississippi gained during the decade between 2009 and 2019, and what remained to be done before the reset. Mississippi has a record of K-12 success to build upon but must continue to boldly give families the tools they need to equip students with the knowledge, skills, and habits necessary to flourish and exercise responsible citizenship.
Educationncdemography.org

Examining the Longleaf Commitment Grant

Th, Governor Cooper directed $51.4 million in new funding to help students access and complete postsecondary education as the state recovers from the repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic. The funding is drawn from North Carolina’s share of the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief (GEER) fund, which are federal funds appropriated to assist educational institutions, from school districts, postsecondary institutions, and other education opportunities to reduce the detrimental impact from COVID-19. North Carolina will invest:
Educationedsurge.com

Can Colleges Help Early Childhood Teachers Go Back to School?

The clock is ticking in Washington, D.C. By the end of 2023, workers who teach the littlest learners in the nation’s capital will be required to have advanced credentials in early childhood education. For some teachers, this feels like pressure. For college leaders, it feels like opportunity. And so two...
Santa Clara, CAsvvoice.com

Schools Out, Santa Clara Unified Braces For 2021-2022

With one of the toughest school years behind them, the Santa Clara Unified School District Board of Trustees set their sights on how they’re going to help students make up for lost time. 2021-2026 Strategic Plan. In June 2020, the Board approved Vision 2035 and on Thursday, June 10 the...
Public HealthMysuncoast.com

US firearms sales surge through pandemic

(CNN) – Robin Armstrong just bought her first gun. Like millions of other Americans, she’s part of the country’s surge in gun buying. “I bought a Springfield XD 9mm,” Armstrong said. “That’s my first one, but I do plan on buying two more.”. America is on a gun-buying spree. “We’ve...
EnvironmentAccuWeather

US northern Plains states brace for 2nd round of violent storms

Severe weather rocked the northern Plains on Tuesday afternoon and night, with dozens of high wind and massive hail reports coming in. AccuWeather meteorologists warn that the next round of severe weather has the potential to be much worse than Tuesday’s outbreak for some communities over parts of the region as a stronger storm system swings through on Thursday afternoon and night.
simpleflying.com

The US Sees A Steep Surge In Domestic Widebody Flights

The USA has more domestic widebody flights next month than it has had in any July for the past 16 years. Some 11,365 flights are due to operate, twice as many as July 2019. The reason: carriers have continued to reassign otherwise idle aircraft, helped by the growth in leisure demand. We see what’s what.
Education247wallst.com

50 Counties With the Most Student Debt

The cost of higher education in the United States has been growing at such an alarming rate that total student loan debt in the country hit $1.7 trillion this year after topping $1 trillion just nine years ago, putting this trend well on the path to topping $2 trillion by the time current college freshmen completes a four-year degree path.
Mental HealthCleveland News - Fox 8

Man running across US

A man is running across the country for mental health awareness. Jake Farren is called little nasty but not for the reasons you may think. He could throw a nasty curve ball when he was a teen, so the name stuck. These days he wears a wicked pair of flag socks and shorts.
Minnesota Statesouthernminn.com

Southern Minnesota students turning to four-year college alternatives

More students are choosing to hold off on enrolling in four-year colleges following high school graduation, instead entering the workforce or enrolling in a technical program. College enrollment nationwide dropped by 6.8% for the fall of 2020, four and a half times larger than the 2019 rate. Overall college enrollment rate declined to 56.5% from 60.5% in 2019, according to the “High School Benchmarks” report by the National Student Clearinghouse. The report provides data on high school graduates' post secondary enrollment, among other statistics.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
AFP

Western US braced for record heat wave

Much of the western United States is braced for record heat waves this week, with approximately 50 million Americans placed on alert Tuesday for "excessive" temperatures, which could approach 120 degrees Fahrenheit (50 degrees Celsius) in some areas. "A prolonged and record-breaking heat wave is underway across the western US," said the US National Weather Service, with "above normal to extreme high temperatures" expected at least through the weekend. The heat wave, which stretches like a blob over much of the western third of the US map, extends east to west from Wyoming to California, and north to south from Idaho to Arizona. Average temperatures in the vast region are around 20 degrees Fahrenheit above the seasonal norm, with the arid desert states of Arizona and Nevada most likely to shatter records.
Public HealthNews 12

Doctors warn Delta variant could surge in the fall

There's growing concern on Long Island following the latest news that the highly contagious COVID-19 variant called Delta could make a surge in the fall. Experts say the Delta variant, which originated in India, has now spread to more than 80 of countries and 41 states in the United States.
kmvt

Bunks Across America creates beds in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Saturday at Lowe’s in Twin Falls, Sleep in Heavenly Peace, Blanket Blessings and volunteers from the Magic Valley came together for Bunks Across America, the nationwide day of building designed to make beds for children in need. For Sleep in Heavenly Peace Chapter President David...