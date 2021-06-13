Collection

For Barriers designer Steven Barter, clothes are more than just clothes. They are walking billboards, and teaching tools. “Clothing is really powerful, because we always need it,” he tells Vogue. “Everybody always wants to wear what’s new and fashionable, but we wanted to make it purposeful.” Sure, his streetwear line of hoodies, tees, and sweats looks cool on first glance, but they are always rooted in a bigger purpose, which is to share untold Black histories in a way that today’s youth can easily digest; He does so by taking specific historical topics or figures that they may be unfamiliar with, then amplifying them via bold, eye-catching collages and portraits on the clothing. “There’s a lot of kids out here confusing prominent figures like Martin Luther King and Malcolm X,” Barter says. “They don’t know the difference, so my job is to teach them. And I found a way to make it cool.”