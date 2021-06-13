Collection
Justin Thornton and Thea Bregazzi have been drawing parallels between the London Blitz Kids and Princess Diana in the early ’80s, and the Bright Young Things who Cecil Beaton photographed in the 1920s. What can they have in common—the post-recession New Romantics whose club night was co-hosted by a poet-bloused Steve Strange, the young “Shy Di” in her pie-frilled necklines and pouffy-sleeved wedding dress, and the flappers of the Jazz Age who danced away memories of World War I? They resonate now in the general longing to get out and dress up again after our own dark days, of course—or “bringing things back to a sense of celebration,” as Thornton puts it.www.vogue.com