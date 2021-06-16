Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

10 best canned cocktails perfect for picnic boozing

By Millie West
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qmx6D_0aSxvz9E00

Canned cocktails have come of age. Consumers are no longer limited to saccharinely sweet concoctions with suspicious ingredient lists, thanks to a growing market of premium drinks to convince even the most sceptical of sippers.

While Fleabag did much to glamorise gin in a tin, the demand for premium ready-to-drink (RTD) cocktails has accelerated in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, as restaurant and bar closures forced bon vivants to source at-home alternatives. In 2020 alone, UK drinkers spent £412m on RTDs – an increase of 23 per cent on 2019. But it’s not just the industry’s movers and shakers capitalising on this burgeoning market, there’s a new cohort of innovative start-ups, including Good One, Two Days and White Box, which are pioneering pours to rival the big players.

Of course, convenience is key. Forget shaking and stirring – all that’s left for you to do is find a suitable sunny spot and crack a can. And after a year of mixing cocktails over Zoom, we’re all in need of a break from the bar trolley.

Then there’s the portability. Cans are much niftier to pack in your picnic cooler than wine and beer bottles, plus there’s no risk of breakage en route. The environmental impact of cans over bottles is worth considering, too; not only are cans infinitely recyclable, they also weigh less to transport, which cuts down on carbon emissions and reduces their overall carbon footprint. Single-serve cans can also help to combat wastage, allowing customers to try a tipple without commitment.

When judging this line-up of libations, we considered flavour, quality of ingredients, and value, as well as the originality of the offering. From pocket-sized negronis from top distilleries to spritzers destined for day-drinking, these are the canned cocktails to have in your cooler this summer.

Read more:

You can trust our independent reviews. We may earn commission from some of the retailers, but we never allow this to influence selections, which are formed from real-world and expert advice. This revenue helps us to fund journalism across The Independent .

The best canned cocktails 2021:

Porter’s Pocket negroni

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rVVFv_0aSxvz9E00

Best: Overall

If there’s one can to convince the naysayers, this is it. Made by Whitebox Drinks in Edinburgh, this pocket-sized negroni combines Porter’s award-winning cold-distilled gin with bitter campari and sweet vermouth for a neat, single-serve worth savouring.

In the interest of impartiality, we served our pocket negronis to unsuspecting taste-testers with all the thought-out flair they deserve (chilled rocks glass, ice, orange twist) and they were none the wiser that their A+ cocktail came from a can. Then again, why would they? The sheer quality of the ingredients shines through in every sip. A case would make a great gift for dinner hosts as a welcome change from the conventional bottle of wine.

Buy now £5.00, Shopcuvee.com

Vacay paloma

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Mg2JK_0aSxvz9E00

Best: For turning holiday mode on

If you want to get a true taste of what Vacay is all about, then we’d recommend their mixed pack (£18) which allows you to try all four craft cocktails and choose your favourite.

An actual vacation may be off the cards for the moment, but with a cooler full of these canned cocktails, a Regent’s Park picnic can be just as rosy as an afternoon on the Riviera. Combining mature Blue Weber agave tequila with pink grapefruit juice, soda and a dash of lime, their Paloma successfully achieves the salinity you expect of the classic Mexican cocktail, but, if you’re not a fan of tequila-based drinks then the blood orange vodka soda was another resounding success, combining triple-filtered vodka with fresh citrus and a heady hit of hibiscus.

Buy now £19.50, Haveavacay.com

Gerry’s pineapple and coconut rum seltzer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bADYF_0aSxvz9E00

Best: For instagram

If we’re judging on picnic aesthetics alone, Gerry’s wins hands down. Just look at those perfect pastel hues! A palette Pantone could be proud of. But as the old adage goes, it’s what’s on the inside that counts, so we’re happy to report that Gerry’s delivered in the taste department, too. The cans offer a welcome departure from overly sweetened seltzers, using only natural flavours across their vegan and gluten-free range.

The pineapple and coconut rum seltzer was a firm favourite across the taste-testers, hitting every topical high note and successfully quelling that pina colada craving – without the calories. The lower ABV drinks come in a range of summer-ready flavours – including a vodka-based watermelon and mint spritz – which we’ll be keeping in the fridge for a post-work pick-me-up.

Buy now £19.99, Drinkgerrys.com

MOTH old fashioned

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wb7xN_0aSxvz9E00

Best for: Strong measures

MOTH (mix of total happiness) achieve exactly what they set out to on the tin. Don’t be put off by their diminutive stature, for these seemingly small measures (125ml) pack a mighty punch, whether you opt for a classic old fashioned, negroni, espresso martini or margarita.

Though the appeal of canned cocktails lies in their portability, we loved that each MOTH can detailed how to elevate the experience if serving at home. Trust us, if you take the time to chill your glass and add a classic twist to your Old Fashioned or a salt rim to your margarita, you’ll reap the rewards. A premium cocktail in one convenient can.

Buy now £3.99, Waitrose.com

Ace and Freak ginger and Lemongrass mule

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41fi1B_0aSxvz9E00

Best: For hot days

Ace and Freak is another millennially-minded canned cocktail company with punchy slogans and Instagram-ready branding, but the unique flavour combinations will ensure that they stand out from the crowd. The all-vegan range reimagines old classics, like the ginger and lemongrass mule which achieves that trademark tang thanks to the addition of fresh ginger juice, while the watermelon and cucumber sangria was a refreshing remedy for a recent five-hour train journey.

Plus, for every can sold, the company will donate 5p to The Great Oven , a charity aimed at building ovens to help communities in need across the world. Which is as good an excuse as any to crack another can.

Buy now £14.95, Aceandfreak.me

Good One cloudy grapefruit & thyme craft hard soda

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dwazZ_0aSxvz9E00

Best: For at-home mixology

Too often, hard sodas tread too lightly with flavour and end up falling short, but we’re pleased to report that Good One are bringing a whole host of thoughtful pairings to the party, including an all-natural raspberry, basil and lime, and, our favourite, the cloudy grapefruit and thyme.

The semi-sweet citrus notes balance out the savoury thyme, while sparkling Northumberland spring water brings a slight salinity to the mix. The serving ideas for each can are a nice touch, too: sip straight, serve on ice, or up the ante (and the ABV) with a shot of gin to make a Salty Dog. We tried the latter and it worked a treat, so much so that we’ve ordered a case to upgrade our at-home cocktail game when guests come calling.

Buy now £33.00, Haveagoodone.co.uk

TWO DAYS vodka lime soda

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w2mqJ_0aSxvz9E00

Best: For a lighter alternative

We must give kudos for this brand’s eco-credentials, with every element of the packaging – from the can to the box it’s delivered in – being 100 per cent plastic-free and 100 per cent recyclable.

For too long, the market for hard seltzers has been dominated by all-American imports, but now British-born brands like Two Days are shaking up sessionable sodas on this side of the pond. Crafted with a single shot of five-times distilled vodka, sparkling water and a squeeze of natural extracts, Two Days aren’t cocktails in the classic sense, but with fruit-forward flavours like crisp raspberry, classic lime and the latest addition to their line-up, juicy peach, you may not miss the higher alcohol alternatives.

Buy now £30.00, Twodaysdrinks.com

Porter’s gin hippy fizz

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oQRHf_0aSxvz9E00

Best: For a tropical take on the G&T

If you’re looking for that first cocktail “let’s order another” feeling, then Porter’s is the can for you. It’s gin-based but far from the standard G&Ts you’d pick up at any old supermarket, combining patchouli leaf, pineapple shrub, malted passionfruit with hop soda. This herbaceous high-ball was unlike anything else we tasted and, at under £3 a can, excellent value when considering the quality of the ingredients. The kitsch design is just an extra bonus, of course.

Buy now £34.00, Portersgin.co.uk

Miami Cocktail Co. sunrise rosé sangria spritz

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CsGGg_0aSxvz9E00

Best: For brunching

Though we had our reservations over Miami Cocktail Co’s slightly Goop-esque #DrinkClean marketing campaign, we did welcome the shortlist of identifiable ingredients that make up each single-serve can and its commitment to swerve artificial additives and preservatives, though they may be a tad sweet for some palettes.

The brand’s spritz range – which landed on UK shelves in 2020 – segways from the standard with the likes of a mandarin and rosé mimosa, elderflower and ginger margarita, and, our personal favourite, the sunrise rosé sangria spritz. We can see these colourful (and, dare we say it… Instagrammable) cans being a big hit at summer festivals.

Buy now £3.00, Waitrose.com

Empirical CAN 02

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TACHJ_0aSxvz9E00

Best for: Unique flavours

Headed up by ex-Noma chefs, Lars Williams and Mark Emil Hermansen, this innovative Danish distillery is famed for its weird and wonderful flavour combinations and its first foray into canned cocktails is certainly no exception. The names read a little like a Dr Seuss double act, but don’t let that put you off; CAN 01 leads with an acidic gooseberry flavor balanced by a flowery oolong tea, and rounded out by toasted birch and pomelo zest, while CAN 02 combines walnut wood, sour cherry, blackcurrant buds, and maqaw pepper. Priced at £5.50 per can, Empirical was one of the more premium options we tried, but one we’d purchase again based on the quality of the pour.

Buy now £5.50, Eatyourgreensleeds.co.uk

The verdict: Canned cocktails

Though nothing will compare to a cocktail in your favourite bar, the case for canned cocktails is clear: convenient, cost-effective and, with the coming of picnic season, a welcome change from the same-old cider and beer.

Porter’s Pocket Negroni impressed across the board; served over ice with a twist, it was the closest we came to recreating that authentic cocktail experience at home. If you’re tasked with supplying the BBQ booze this summer, we’d recommend a Vacay mix pack every time – the variety of flavours ensures there’s something for every palette, be it a paloma or a Tom Collins.

Voucher codes

For the latest offers on alcohol, try the links below:

Enjoy red, white, sparkling and more delivered to your door with the best online wine shops

The Independent

The Independent

155K+
Followers
84K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vodka Soda#Booze#Cocktails#Vegan#Alcohol#Food Drink#Rtd#White Box#Negronis#C Tes De Provence#Navy#Pocket Negroni#Shopcuvee Com#Drinkgerrys Com#Haveagoodone Co Uk#Twodaysdrinks Com#Miami Cocktail Co#Riviera#Paloma#Mexican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Lifestyleinterestingthings.com

Best Wine Cooler Fridges for a Perfectly Chilled Glass

When it comes to optimal wine storage, maintaining a consistent temperature and humidity will keep your bottle fresh. This is why the wine cellar was created—the dark and cool environments helped wine cool during summer and prevented freezing in colder months. Though few modern homes come with the luxury of a wine cellar, you can still keep bottles in optimal condition with the variety of wine cooler options available. Read on for our selection of the best wine coolers.
Charlotte, NCWCNC

Paella and cocktails for 2 on national best friends day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — After a long year apart, we all need to celebrate National Best Friends Day this year on Tuesday June 8. If you are looking for an amazing way to get together and celebrate head to Bulla Gastrobar. They will be bringing best friends together with Paella and Cocktails for two. Head into the restaurant for deals on many different menu items, as well as some specialty drinks for you and your BFF to enjoy. They have indoor and outdoor seating to chose from.
Baltimore, MDfoxbaltimore.com

Planning your perfect picnic dessert

Baltimore (WBFF) — Summer is almost here and you may be thinking about hosting a backyard gathering, or planning a picnic, and what are those without a seasonal dessert?. Victoria Wu with Cakes by Happy Eatery out of Manassas, Va., joins us live to show us some summer fruit pies.
DrinksNew Jersey Herald

The next best thing in booze? North Jersey natives create bubbly spiked coconut water

Over the past few years, folks of the 21-and-over set have fallen in love with seltzers. Be it White Claw, High Noon, Truly or any of the other lightly flavored, bubbly, spiked drinks companies like Budweiser and Miller have churned out, seltzers are a refreshing, low-calorie beverage favored by many wishing to avoid the heaviness of beer.
DrinksBevNET.com

Drifter Craft Cocktails Debut With Canned Cocktails Now Available For Nationwide Shipping

Drifter Craft Cocktails is co-founded by Pete Nevenglosky and Nate Whitehouse, who are also the duo behind Drifter Spirits, the company that brought Avuá Cachaça and Svöl Aquavit to the United States. Drifter Craft Cocktails is the continuation of their mission to give underrepresented spirits and distillers a platform – this time, in a convenient ready-to-drink (RTD) format that meets the ever-growing consumer demand for premium RTDs. Formulated by some of the country’s top bartenders, Nico de Soto (Mace, New York and Danico, Paris), Mariena Mercer Boarini (Wynn, Las Vegas), and Michael Neff (The Cottonmouth Club, Los Angeles), each recipe highlights centuries-old spirits and brings cultural drink traditions to the forefront.
Food & Drinksdrinkhacker.com

Review: Cazadores Canned Cocktails – Margarita, Paloma, and Spicy Margarita

For almost 100 years, Tequila Cazadores has been producing 100% Blue Weber agave tequila from the highlands of Jalisco, Mexico. Naturally, Cazadores recently launched a trio of sparkling, ready-to-drink versions of classic Mexican cocktails made with its tequila blanco and fresh ingredients, all offered at a low abv designed to help them find their place as a refreshing, easygoing summertime drink.
Denver, CO5280.com

4 New Colorado-Made Canned Cocktails to Sip this Summer

From hard kombucha to zero-sugar margaritas, stock your fridge with these ready-to-drink beverages. RTDs are all the rage this summer. No, we’re not talking about the Denver metro region’s bus, rail, and light rail transit service (though that topic might be rage-inducing for other reasons). Ready-to-drink cocktails, also known as RTDs, are surging in popularity, especially for warm-weather adventures and outings. “People need to have something sessionable that’s light and has some alcohol in it but isn’t such a commitment from a strong alcohol perspective,” says Moose Koons, co-founder of Lifted Libations, which released two new canned cocktail flavors in May, a vodka fruit punch and spiked lemonade.
Louisiana StateLaist.com

The Best LA Takeout Cocktails To Sip By The Pool This Summer

Our reporting is free for everyone, but it’s not free to make. LAist only exists with reader support. If you're in a position to give, your donation powers our reporters and keeps us independent. The summer just got better. The majority of adult Californians are at least partially vaccinated. Restaurants,...
NFLAustin Chronicle

The Booze, the Booze, the Booze We Choose

Yes, it’s time for another roundup of spirited adult beverages! Because these laudable liquids are new – or they’re new to us, anyway. Or because, for some reason, maybe you haven’t previously heard of them … and if journalism’s about anything, it’s about informing the public, right?. So, ah, hello...
DrinksHartford Courant

Best picnic gear 2021

Picnics are a great way to have a low-cost, casual outdoor get-together at parks, campgrounds and beaches. While they’re laid-back and easy to plan, if you invest in the right products, you can turn a good picnic into a great one. Besides a picnic basket and blanket, many picnic aficionados...
Food & Drinksleitesculinaria.com

Win A Copy of Booze Cruise

Fill in the giveaway information, and you’ll be entered to win a copy of Booze Cruise: A Tour of the World’s Essential Mixed Drinks by André Darlington (Running Press Adult, 2021). (ARV $24) Note: You can enter this giveaway one (1) time per e-mail address per day. Deadline is 11:59PM...
Food & DrinksPosted by
The Independent

7 best cocktail shakers to inspire your inner mixologist

If lockdowns have taught us anything, it’s that a home bar is not a luxury: it’s a necessity. And whether yours is squirrelled away in the back of a kitchen cupboard, or carefully arranged on a stylish vintage cart, any bar’s essential centrepiece is a quality cocktail shaker.Even if you’re not looking to flair bartend à la 1980s Tom Cruise, cocktail-making is a somewhat theatrical process, so you obviously want a vessel that looks good. But perhaps the biggest consideration when choosing a cocktail shaker, aside from price, is style. Boston shakers, the style most often seen in bars, are...
Food & DrinksPosted by
The Independent

8 best coffee grinders for the perfect espresso

With the majority of the country working from home, access to great coffee has become extremely important in brightening up the day. So, it’s fallen to us to learn the tricks of the trade of a barista for ourselves.First up, you’ll need the right kit and equipping yourself with a good coffee grinder makes all the difference to the end cup. While ready-ground coffee is convenient and can be delicious, buying whole beans is the way to go for a serious cup of the good stuff.Grinding coffee yourself allows the full flavour of the coffee to be expressed because much...
RecipesOne Green Planet

Easy Vegan Cooking Tips: Perfect Picnic Recipes!

The sun is shining, spring is here in full force, it’s almost summer, and it’s the perfect time for picnics! We have some awesome easy vegan cooking tips for how to fill your picnic basket with all the best treats for a magical outdoor adventure. Whip up these recipes that you can find on our Food Monster App – and then check out more of our Blogger Tips!
RecipesLewiston Morning Tribune

Pack a picnic

Prep an easygoing meal that’s delicious at room — or warm evening — temperature, and you’re one gingham blanket away from a picnic. Main dishes like chorizo-and-egg sandwiches, pasta with broccoli pesto and salmon rice bowls are rich in flavor and ready to travel. BROCCOLI-AND-HAZELNUT-PESTO PASTA. 1 pound broccoli florets,...
RecipesTrendHunter.com

Refined Premixed Canned Cocktails

These Luxardo canned cocktails have been unveiled by the Italian liqueur brand as a lineup of refreshments for consumers seeking out a high-quality option to enjoy this summer. The cocktails come in three options including Aperitivo Spritz, Bianco Spritz and the Sour Cherry Gin & Tonic, which each feature a 10% ABV. The drinks come in four-packs and are being launched at an array of retailers across the US.
San Antonio, TXSan Antonio Current

San Antonio-based Epic Western launching canned tequila cocktail

A San Antonio-based startup is diving into the already crowded ready-to-drink cocktail market with the launch of a canned ranch water, a highball traditionally made with fizzy water, lime and Tequila. This summer, Epic Western Cocktail Co. — founded by Texas entrepreneurs Royce Itschner, Adam Love and Dub Sutherland —...