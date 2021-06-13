Majority of Americans trust Biden to negotiate well with foreign leaders: poll

© Getty Images

A majority of Americans trust President Biden to do a good job negotiating with his foreign counterparts, according to a new poll.

An ABC News/Ipsos poll released this weekend found 52 percent of Americans have confidence Biden will represent the U.S. well when making deals and discussing challenges with leaders of other countries around the world.

Along partisan lines, three in 10 Republicans indicated they have confidence in Biden, despite a larger majority of all Americans, 57 percent, indicating they have confidence in the president to do the right thing regarding overall world affairs.

A total of 44 percent of Americans say that under Biden, America's global leadership has strengthened, the poll found, with 36 percent saying it has weakened.

Biden has spent the last several days in Europe at the G-7 Summit, his first foreign trip since taking office. He will travel to Geneva this week for a highly-anticipated meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin .

On Russia, 34 percent of Americans indicated they have "no trust at all" in Biden's ability to negotiate on the United States' behalf with Putin specifically. ABC News noted nearly half, or 48 percent of Americans, said they had no trust in Trump to do the same in a July 2017 poll.

The ABC News/Ipsos poll was conducted June 11 to 12 among a random national sample of 509 adults. It has a margin of error of 4.7 percent.