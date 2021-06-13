Effect of Covid-19 On Polyacrylic Acid Methyl Ester Market 2021 Strategic Analysis| Top Companies-Guide Chem, CAMEO, Sigma-Aldrich, Chemicalland

The American Apparel & Footwear Association (AAFA) has published a Mandarin translation of its “Health & Safety Guidelines for Workers in Denim Finishing” report. The report is a comprehensive guidance dedicated to helping denim finishing facilities provide a safe and healthy work environment that prevents accidents, injuries and illnesses. The guidance is an open-industry resource available to AAFA members and the broader community to drive health and safety for workers in the denim manufacturing industry. “This guide is a supplement that can be used by denim finishing facilities to enhance health and safety practices and reduce risks to their workers and their...

