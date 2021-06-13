Co-op survival game ‘Wizard with a Gun’ revealed at Devolver Digital’s E3 Showcase

Devolver Digital announced a brand new game on the way as they unveiled their reverse city-builder title Terra Nil. This game is really cool but it's also looking like it might be a head-scratcher for a few people, as you will be an engineer performing reverse city construction on an ecosystem that needs reconstruction. You'll be challenged with turning a barren wasteland into an ecological paradise by completing several tasks along the way to install different flora and fauna to keep the city going. Then you'll need to perform clean-up in order to leave the remaining environment pristine. Essentially, the game is about the restoration of a ravaged environment rather than just building one from scratch over everything that already exists. We got more info and a trailer below as the game has yet to receive a release window.