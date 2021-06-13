Co-op survival game ‘Wizard with a Gun’ revealed at Devolver Digital’s E3 Showcase
Amidst the traditional mayhem of the Devolver Digital E3 showcase were announcements for some truly interesting-looking games. One such title was Galvanic’s Wizard with a Gun. This isometric co-op survival game puts an interesting twist on the idea of wizards, asking the question: What if they had old-timey guns? The firearms in Wizard with a Gun aren’t your run-of-the-mill flintlocks and blunderbusses, but are, in fact, magical guns loaded with mystical bullets that fire off like spells!nintendowire.com