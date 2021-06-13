Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Co-op survival game ‘Wizard with a Gun’ revealed at Devolver Digital’s E3 Showcase

By Marcus Ramirez
nintendowire.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmidst the traditional mayhem of the Devolver Digital E3 showcase were announcements for some truly interesting-looking games. One such title was Galvanic’s Wizard with a Gun. This isometric co-op survival game puts an interesting twist on the idea of wizards, asking the question: What if they had old-timey guns? The firearms in Wizard with a Gun aren’t your run-of-the-mill flintlocks and blunderbusses, but are, in fact, magical guns loaded with mystical bullets that fire off like spells!

nintendowire.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Co Op#Wizards#Devolver Digital#Devolver Digital E3#Nintendo Switch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Nintendo
Related
Video Gamesvgchartz.com

Capcom E3 2021 Showcase Details Revealed - News

Capcom announced it will host its E3 2021 showcase on June 14 at 2:30 pm PT / 5:30 pm ET / 10:30 pm UK. You will be able to watch it on YouTube, Twitch, Facebook, and Twitter. View a trailer of Capcom's E3 2021 showcase below:. Confirmed games for the...
Video Gamesjumpdashroll.com

E3 2021: Devolver Digital Confirms 'MaxPass+' Event For June 12th

Devolver Digital has announced its ‘MaxPass+’ event for June 12th. Taking advantage of the bevvy of other press conferences and announcements starting this week, the indie publisher will kick off their showcase at 1:30pm PT / 9:30pm on the company’s Twitch channel. The reigning industry champions when it comes to...
Video Gamessirusgaming.com

CAPCOM Showcase Game Lineup for E3 2021 Announced

Game company CAPCOM has recently released its lineup of games that it will showcase during the upcoming E3 2021 event. CAPCOM has shared its list of games that will be showcased during the all-virtual E3 2021 event this coming weekend. They will be having their showcase on June 14 at 2:30 PM PDT.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Devolver Digital Reveals Reverse City-Builder Terra Nil

Devolver Digital announced a brand new game on the way as they unveiled their reverse city-builder title Terra Nil. This game is really cool but it's also looking like it might be a head-scratcher for a few people, as you will be an engineer performing reverse city construction on an ecosystem that needs reconstruction. You'll be challenged with turning a barren wasteland into an ecological paradise by completing several tasks along the way to install different flora and fauna to keep the city going. Then you'll need to perform clean-up in order to leave the remaining environment pristine. Essentially, the game is about the restoration of a ravaged environment rather than just building one from scratch over everything that already exists. We got more info and a trailer below as the game has yet to receive a release window.
Video Gamessirusgaming.com

Monark E3 2021 Reveal Trailer Showcased

Monark is a new school JRPG game developed by the former developers of Shin Megami Tensei series. The trailer was recently revealed in E3 2021 Expo and will be out in Japan on October 14 and in the West in early 2022 for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Switch.
Video Gamesnintendolink.com

Wizard with a Gun Revealed Today for Switch

Devolver Digital and Galvanic Games today announced Wizard with a Gun, an online cooperative sandbox survival game, and the title is planned for a 2022 release. The animation looks wonderful, and the online aspect gives the game something big to look forward to. Check out the trailer:. About Wizard with...
Video GamesDestructoid

Asmodee Digital picks up indie co-op games Innchanted and Ember Knights

Asmodee Digital, which has brought a number of tabletop games over into the virtual realm, has announced it will be publishing two co-op multiplayer games. Innchanted, developed by DragonBear Studios, and Ember Knights, developed by Tiny Titans Studios, will both be published by Asmodee Digital. “As we’re expanding our roster...
Video Gamestechraptor.net

Devolver Announcing 5 Games At Devolver MaxPass+ E3 2021 Event

E3 2021 is just around the corner and Devolver Digital has something in store: get ready for Devolver MaxPass+, an event where it will present a "bold new vision for monetization as a service." Devolver Digital is one of the most interesting game publishers on the planet with a knack...
Video Gamesrealsport101.com

Counting down to E3 2021's Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase

UPDATED - Starfield Release Date Has Leaked. The Starfield trailer has leaked early onto the Washington Post website. At the end of the trailer a release date is given of 11 November, 2022. It is a confirmed Xbox exclusive also. Leaks Suggest What Titles Will NOT Be At The Show.
Video Gamesbagogames.com

Devolver Digital E3 2021 Press Event Highlights

As with every E3, Devolver Digital was the absolute highlight of E3 this year. As usual, they provided some striking satire, taking shots at Nintendo, UbiSoft, and the industry at large. They even snuck in a joke about NFTs in there, so to say the show was entertaining is an understatement.
Video Gamesoperationrainfall.com

E3 2021: Devolver Digital shows off Trek to Yomi

Today during Devovler Digital’s E3 show they showed off an interesting game from developers Leonard Menchiari and Flying Wild Hog. The game was called Trek to Yomi, and it features a young swordsman named Hiroki who vows to his dying master to protect his town. He must venture alone beyond life and death in order to keep this vow!
Video GamesSiliconera

Knock on Devolver Digital’s Death’s Door in July 2021

Devolver Digital offered a new release date and a trailer for one of Acid Nerve’s games during its showcase. Death’s Door, a The Legend of Zelda sort of action-RPG, will be out on the Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC on July 20, 2021. Here’s a better look at...
Video Gamestechraptor.net

New Devolver Digital Game Demon Throttle 'Leaked' on Twitter

A new Devolver Digital game has been "leaked" in advance of its upcoming Devolver MaxPass+ E3 2021 event — get ready for Demon Throttle, a new game developed by Gato Roboto developer Doinksoft. The existence of this game was "leaked" by notable gaming industry tweeter @Wario64 who claimed that he...
Video Gamessirusgaming.com

Freedom Games E3 2021 Showcase Recap

Freedom Games recently made some announcements via E3 showcase. The roughly 15 minute video put the spotlight on the journeys their developers took to get to where they are now. Each segment was followed by a minute long trailer of their respective games. Here are the games shown in order...