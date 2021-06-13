Effect of Covid-19 On Gas Pipe Fittings Market 2021 Strategic Analysis| Top Companies-Aston Fittings Ltd, Charlotte Pipe, GPS PE Pipe Systems, Plasson USA

It’s official: The singular reign of the gas engine has ended, usurped by the electric vehicle (EV). Hundreds of new EVs are coming to market in the next four years courtesy of more than 15 carmakers. And even the likes of Bentley and Rolls-Royce have made grand pronouncements of full electrification of their fleets by 2030. Just how surprising is this turn of events? Imagine telling yourself a decade ago that GM would bring back the Hummer . . . as an EV. Or that every new hypercar worthy of its specs will be at least partly electrified. Naysayers, though, may also...

