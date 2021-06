I wrote a story in January about Alba: A Wildlife Adventure, an Apple Arcade mobile exclusive that helped ease the pain of waiting until March for New Pokémon Snap. I’ve since played New Pokémon Snap — for hours upon hours — and I’ve realized something: I liked Alba: A Wildlife Adventure much, much better. And maybe you will, too: For those who missed it on Apple Arcade or Windows PC when it was released last year, Alba: A Wildlife Adventure is coming to Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X on Wednesday.