MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--You might want to set your alarms for Thursday morning around sunrise, say 5 am. We're expecting a partial solar eclipse as the moon comes in between the earth and sun. The sun will be a crescent shape. But even though there's "less" sun to look at, viewing it without any eye protection can be dangerous. If you still have your special glasses from the solar eclipse of 2017, you can use those. By after 6:00 am, the overall event should be pretty much done.