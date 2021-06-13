Cancel
MLB

5 takeaways as Braves’ losing streak reaches four

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the article1. There’s a tired cliché, when life isn’t going accordingly, that “the ball isn’t bouncing your way,” or some variant of the phrase. The Braves are living it. Saturday showed again they have little margin for error. A leadoff walk in the first inning turned into a run. The Braves...

Freddie Freeman
Anthony Bass
#Braves#Marlins
MLB
Miami Marlins
Atlanta Braves
Baseball
Sports
MLBbettingpros.com

Braves look to end four-game losing streak in series finale against the Marlins

The Atlanta Braves enter today's series finale with the Miami Marlins having lost four consecutive games, including the first two games of this series by a combined 8-5. The Marlins are -136 moneyline favorites, per BettingPros consensus odds. Atlanta may have lost four straight, but a number of those losses could have gone the other way. Three of their last four losses have come by one run, so bettors may be enticed by Atlanta's +1.5 runline odds at -180 odds. Atlanta is 8-11 in one run games, and 30.6% of their games have been decided by one run. Miami has had just one home sweep this season, when they beat the Diamondbacks in three consecutive games from 5/4-5/6. Today's pitching matchup is Atlanta's Drew Smyly (2-3, 5.82 ERA) against Miami's Pablo Lopez (2-3, 2.76 ERA).
MLBbettingpros.com

Marlins’ Alcantara brings under streak into series opener with the Braves

The under is 4-0 in Miami Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara’s last four starts. He looks to do his part in keeping the scoring down in tonight’s series opener with the Atlanta Braves. Betting Impact:. The over/under is 7.5 runs, per BettingPros consensus odds. The Miami Marlins are one of...
MLBhoustonherald.com

Rocked, reeling: Martinez loses control and Braves sock Cardinals, 9-1, reviving losing streak

ATLANTA — Even in the lowest trench of this June dive, the Cardinals had some facet of their team to buoy them, to tug them up from the muck. They rarely got them spinning all at once, but if pitching stalled, the offense might rev. When the offense idled, the defense and pitching drove or the depth took over. The rotating strengths were enough to win some recent games and inspire several Cardinals to suggest a turnaround was coming when they got these traits moving in the same direction.
MLBatlantanews.net

Cardinals put three-game winning streak on line vs. Braves

The Atlanta Braves scored 16 runs in two games against Boston and lost both times. The St. Louis Cardinals scored only seven runs in their three-game series against Miami but came away with a sweep. The two teams open a four-game series in Atlanta on Thursday. The Cardinals have won...
MLBbettingpros.com

Braves look for rare winning streak against the Cardinals

The Atlanta Braves have won back-to-back games just once since May 26th, and are in a position to do so tonight after last night's 4-0 win in their series opener against the St. Louis Cardinals. Betting Impact:. The Braves are -186 moneyline favorites, per BettingPros consensus odds. Last night's loss...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Braves release statement on Marcell Ozuna arrest

The Atlanta Braves released a statement addressing Marcell Ozuna’s arrest as the outfielder faces felony charges over a domestic violence incident. All attention in the Braves organization on Saturday should have been focused on a game against the New York Mets. Instead, the arrest of outfielder Marcell Ozuna took the...
MLBkrcgtv.com

Smyly, Acuña fuel Braves past Cards for doubleheader split

ATLANTA (AP) — Drew Smyly knows his first season with the Atlanta Braves hasn't gone as smoothly as he thought it would. After shutting down the St. Louis Cardinals, Smyly believes he's on the right track to better consistency. “I guess pretty up and down, you know?" he said. “I...
MLBchatsports.com

Game 1: Cardinals 9, Braves 1, Game 2: Braves 1, Cardinals 0

Drew Smyly threw 5 2/3 innings of 1 hit ball, and Ronald Acuna Jr. hit his 100th career homer in the bottom of the 3rd to give the Braves the victory in game 2, and the series 3 games out of 4. Smyly held the Cardinals hitless before allowing an...
MLBallfans.co

5 takeaways after Braves split doubleheader vs. Cardinals

The Braves split Sunday’s doubleheader with the Cardinals at Truist Park. They dropped Game 1, 9-1, and rebounded to take Game 2, 1-0. Both games were seven innings. 1. Outfielder Ronald Acuna hit his 100th career home run in the third inning off Cardinals lefty Kwang Hyun Kim. It was his 19th homer this season and ultimately won the game.
MLBwlaq1410.com

ATLANTA BRAVES SPLIT TWIN BILL WITH ST. LOUIS CARDINALS

The Atlanta Braves split a twin-bill against the St. Louis Cardinals on Fathers Day at Truist Park. The home team fell in the opener 9-1, but emerged as the victors in the night cap 1-0. It allowed Atlanta to take the four-game National League series versus St. Louis 3-1 and finish their latest six-game homestand with an even three wins and three losses.
MLBParis Post-Intelligencer

Wainwright gives up three hits, Cards top Braves 9-1 in opener

ATLANTA (AP) — Adam Wainwright struck out 11 and pitched a three-hitter, sending the St. Louis Cardinals over the Atlanta Braves 9-1 Sunday in the first game of a day-night doubleheader. Nolan Arenado hit a two-run homer off Bryse Wilson in the first and Paul Goldschmidt added a three-run shot...
MLBAmazin' Avenue

Mets are back home for four games with the Braves

The Mets (36-29) return to Citi Field after a weekend in DC to face the Atlanta Braves (33-36) for four games. The last time Atlanta traveled to Citi Field, rain washed away two of the three games, with the Mets manhandling the Braves in the middle game. Overall, New York has won three of the four games in the season series. The Braves have not yet been above .500 this season, and the Mets will attempt to keep it that way.
MLBsportstalkatl.com

Braves: Charlie Morton continues to find his groove against Mets

Charlie Morton didn’t exactly excite fans in his first month-and-a-half with the Braves, boasting a 5.08 ERA through his first eight starts of 2021. That’s far from what Alex Anthopoulos was expecting when he signed him in the offseason to a one-year, $18 million deal, but he’s been a different beast ever since.
MLBSacramento Bee

Morton scheduled to start for Braves at Mets

Atlanta Braves (34-37, third in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (37-30, first in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Charlie Morton (6-3, 4.64 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 82 strikeouts) Mets: Marcus Stroman (6-5, 2.35 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 75 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -107, Braves -109; over/under is 7...