Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

‘Things will fall right’: Braves look past loss

allfans.co
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite a solid start from Max Fried, he remains winless against the Marlins in his career as the Braves fell, 4-2, at loanDepot park in Miami and dropped their fourth straight since reaching .500 on Tuesday. “In a game like that … you know you can’t go out and just...

allfans.co
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Braves#Marlins
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBbettingpros.com

Slumping Braves look to turn things around against the Marlins

The Atlanta Braves have lost three straight games, including last night's 4-3 series-opening loss to the Miami Marlins. The two teams square off again this afternoon. Despite their poor play of late, the Braves are -130 moneyline road favorites, per BettingPros consensus odds. Atlanta is 5-8 in their last 13 games, and face a Marlins team that has won three of its last four. The Braves' Max Fried (3-3, 4.63 ERA) has been their best pitcher of late, posting a 2.41 ERA in his last six starts since returning from the IL. Miami has lost each of its last four games against a left-handed starter. The Marlins have yet to announce their starting pitching plans.
MLBchatsports.com

Phillies’ bullpen falters late again in loss to Braves

Austin Riley, Ronald Acuna Jr. and William Contreras each hit a solo homer, and the Atlanta Braves rallied to beat the Philadelphia Phillies 9-5 on Tuesday night. Acuna also had a single, double and three RBIs as the reigning three-time NL East champion Braves evened their record at 29-29. J.T....
MLBMLB

Long ball, error cost Phils in loss to Braves

PHILADELPHIA -- The Phillies had already blown a one-run lead in the eighth inning Tuesday night at Citizens Bank Park, but right-hander Sam Coonrod still had an opportunity to keep the deficit at one. • Box score. Braves center fielder Guillermo Heredia bounced a ball back to the mound with...
MLBHenry County Daily Herald

Sandy Alcantara pitches Marlins past Braves

Sandy Alcantara pitched six strong innings and Jazz Chisholm Jr. hit a go-ahead two-run single, leading the host Miami Marlins to a 4-3 win over the Atlanta Braves on Friday. Alcantara (4-5) struck out six and allowed five hits, two walks and two runs while winning his second straight start.
MLBcbslocal.com

Marlins Edge Past Past Braves 4-3

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – Jazz Chisholm’s two-out, two-run single in the fourth inning put the Miami Marlins ahead to stay, and they beat the Atlanta Braves for the fourth time in five meetings this year, winning 4-3 Friday. Sandy Alcantara (4-5) allowed two runs in six innings. Yimi García, the Marlins’...
MLBsky963.com

Braves fall to Phillies again

The Atlanta Braves lost to the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 3 of their three-game series by a score of 4-3 on Thursday, June 10. With the loss, the Braves drop to 29-31 on the season. The Braves now travel to Miami for a three-game series with the Marlins this weekend. Game 1 of the series is Friday, June 11, with the first pitch scheduled for 7:10pm.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

3 trades Braves shouldn’t wait until the deadline to make

With the Atlanta Braves struggling this season, the front office needs to be aggressive and make some trades to help out the club. Here we are in early June and things have not gone according to plan for Brian Snitker and the Atlanta Braves. As of this writing, the club is 26-28 on the year. For Atlanta to be two games under .500 is a total shock, especially considering the expectations heading into the season.
MLBTalking Chop

Braves look to snap skid Sunday against Marlins

After yet another painful loss, the Atlanta Braves will try to pick up the pieces again Sunday when they wrap up a three-game series against the Miami Marlins. Atlanta dropped the first two games of the series falling 4-3 Friday while suffering a 4-2 loss Saturday. They enter play Sunday with a 29-33 record and six games behind the NL East leading Mets.
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Verdugo, Devers power Red Sox past Braves in 10-8 win

ATLANTA (AP) — Red Sox manager Alex Cora thinks a lot of people aren’t impressed with his team despite its 41-27 record. “We show up, we love playing the game and we know we’ll be answering questions throughout the season and rightfully so,” he said. “We’re not that great. We just have a good baseball team and we just keep getting better.”
Morristown, MNsouthernminn.com

Braves record falls to 3-3 following loss to Morristown

The Waseca Braves saw their record fall to 3-3 following an 11-10 loss to Morristown on Sunday. The two teams combined for 34 hits, 11 walks, four errors and three hit-by-pitches to allow for a whopping 52 batters to reach base. Rob Meidl led the Braves' charge offensively, going 3-for-4...
MLBCBS Sports

Braves' Charlie Morton: Takes loss in short outing

Morton (5-3) yielded four runs on four hits and four walks over four innings Friday, striking out three and taking a loss against the Marlins. Morton had allowed just one run through three innings before coughing up RBI base hits to Jon Berti and Jazz Chisholm in the fourth. He threw just 48 of 84 pitches for strikes and snapped his three-game winning streak. The veteran right-hander now owns a 4.50 ERA through 66 innings this season. Morton is projected to face the Cardinals at home next week.
Boyne City, MIEscanaba Daily Press

Braves softball falls to undefeated Negaunee

BOYNE CITY — Momentum is difficult to reverse once a team has set a course, and the Gladstone softball team ran up against that difficulty in an MHSAA Division 3 Regional 17 semifinal Saturday in Boyne City. Negaunee jumped ahead in the first, and the Braves couldn’t rally, falling 5-0.
MLBTalking Chop

Tucker Davidson looks to keep things going strong as Braves host Red Sox

After avoiding falling into a five-game losing streak for what feels like the umpteenth time this season, the Braves are returning home to Georgia to kick off a week-long homestand with a two-game mini-series against the Red Sox. I’ve gotta say: From a personal standpoint of covering these games this...
MLBMLB

Bullpen struggles continue as Braves fall

ATLANTA -- There might be time for the Braves to be better than they have been. But as their struggles mount and they repeatedly taste late-inning frustrations, they have to face the fact they are who they have been for this season’s first 11 weeks. Attempts to remain optimistic became...
MLBMLB

Inconsistency plagues Braves in loss

ATLANTA -- "Maddening," "frustrating" and "inconsistent" have been appropriate ways to describe this year’s Braves. But they managed to find yet another way to add to their woes during a 10-8 loss to the Red Sox at Truist Park on Tuesday night. Chris Martin surrendered a three-run homer to Alex...
MLBbettingpros.com

Braves look for rare winning streak against the Cardinals

The Atlanta Braves have won back-to-back games just once since May 26th, and are in a position to do so tonight after last night's 4-0 win in their series opener against the St. Louis Cardinals. Betting Impact:. The Braves are -186 moneyline favorites, per BettingPros consensus odds. Last night's loss...
BaseballNewport Plain Talk

Braves power past Crush for 5-2 victory in title game

NEWPORT—With the title on the line, the Braves came through. Despite falling behind in the top of the fourth for the first time all game, the Braves rallied with three runs in the bottom half to not only pull back ahead, but claim the 9-10 year-old Smoky Mountain Little League baseball championship in Thursday’s title tilt against the Crush.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

St. Louis Cardinals remain ugly in Atlanta against Braves

Struggles continued for the St. Louis Cardinals during a weekend set with the Atlanta Braves. The best thing the St. Louis Cardinals could say about their four-game series with the Braves this weekend is that they were not swept. Atlanta took game one of the series 4-0 on Thursday. The Braves won 9-1 on Friday. Due to inclement weather, the teams did not play on Saturday and finally, the Cardinals won the first of Sunday’s doubleheader 9-1 then lost 1-0 on Sunday night.
MLBFulton Sun

Fried hurls Braves past Cardinals

ATLANTA — Max Fried picked up where Charlie Morton left off a night earlier for the Atlanta Braves. "It's exactly what you want to do," Fried said. "Charlie definitely set the tone last night with attacking guys and keeping a good pace, and it felt like I got a little bit off it in the first. I wanted to get back on the attack and throw strikes, and that was kind of the game plan."
MLBCBS Sports

Braves' Freddie Freeman: Steals home in loss

Freeman went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and a run scored in a 9-1 loss to St. Louis in Game 1 of Sunday's doubleheader. Freeman singled to lead off the fourth inning, then moved to third on an Ozzie Albies single. Albies eventually stole second, and that bought enough time for Freeman to steal home for Atlanta's lone run in the contest. The first baseman isn't known for his speed, but he's up to four stolen bases in five attempts this year. He's added a .247/.357/.467 slash line, 16 home runs, 40 RBI and 46 runs scored through 68 games.