Wolves boss Bruno Lage has ruled out Fabio Silva's departure in January. The young striker has been linked with a loan move away. But Lage says: "Fábio is still in my plans. "Sometimes the most important thing at this age is not to run away from the challenge. Football is not about comfort, it's about fighting for what you want. In the end, it's good to have what you want because you worked for that, either in games or in daily training.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 14 DAYS AGO