Murtaugh, ID

Boat Hits Rocks at Murtaugh Lake, No Serious Injuries

By Benito Baeza
 9 days ago
MURTAUGH, Idaho (KLIX)-No one was seriously injured when a small boat hit rocks at Murtaugh Lake late Saturday evening. According to the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, deputies and the Twin Falls County Search and Rescue team were called out to the far east shore of Murtaugh lake for a boat crash. The boat had hit some rocks at a high speed and partially sank. The sheriff's office said no one was seriously hurt. Search and Rescue was able to retrieve the boat with air bags and take the vessel back to the docks where it was loaded onto a trailer.

