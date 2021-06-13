Laboratory Furniture Market 2021 Future Challenges, Production, Demand Analysis And Outlook To 2029 : PSA Laboratory Furniture, Tec Lab, Hanson Lab, Hemco Corp

The global Hemoglobin A1C Analyzer market was valued at 1417.75 Million USD in 2020 and will grow with a CAGR of 8.8% from 2020 to 2027, based on a newly published report. Hemoglobin A1C is the term used to specify the change in the concentration of red blood cells caused by the breakdown of the oxygenating proteins, hemoglobin, in our bodies. Hemoglobin is the chemical that carries oxygen and other nutrients to all tissues in the body. As people age, their hemoglobin production decreases as there is not enough of it in the blood to carry oxygen and nutrients to all parts of the body. The human body contains two types of hemoglobin, the soluble and non-soluble types. The latter is the one responsible for the transport of oxygen, carbon dioxide, and other molecules to and from various tissues.

MARKETS ・ 5 DAYS AGO