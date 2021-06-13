CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Sol Campbell: Man City defender Stones can make Euros his

By Paul Vegas
Tribal Football
 2021-06-13

Cover picture for the articleEngland hero Sol Campbell says Manchester CityJohn Stones can make a name for himself at the Euros. The former Tottenham and Arsenal defender was talking about the 26-man squad Gareth Southgate selected for the tournament this summer and...

www.tribalfootball.com

