Live a cat-venturous farming life in Snacko, coming 2022

Snacko, a “farming cat-venture” that we first heard about in 2019, has been reconfirmed for Switch. The game is also now targeting a 2022 launch. Explore and revitalize a cursed island as Momo, a former big city kitty who strikes out with her childhood best friend in hopes of finding something more fulfilling than a 9-5 office job. With the help of the island’s caretaker, you’ll farm, fish, and build as you please in your efforts to turn the ruined village into a thriving new home filled with new friends and family. Gather supplies to build everything from furniture to houses to farming materials, and turn the fruits (and veggies!) of your labor into delicious dishes for yourself or your friends. Over time, you’ll find your tiny community begin to grow as like-minded folks from all over decide to come and open up businesses of their own.