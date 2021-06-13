Kelis Had a ‘Full-On Panic’ After This Big Life Move

T-PAIN WAS HEARTBROKEN AFTER NICKI MINAJ TURNED DOWN 2007 COLLABORATION: During an interview with The 85 South Show, T- Pain mentioned that he had plans to work with Nicki Minaj back in 2007 but she ended up ghosting him. He said that he reached out to her asking for her verse after they already agreed to work together. He continued, “She was like, ‘Hey, I’m an artist too and I’m working on my sh*t, so ya know, baby chill.'" Although he didn't take Nicki's rejection as "malicious" he admits that maybe he was just in his feelings. He added, “Maybe I was in love with Nicki Minaj." Nicki responded, saying, “I don’t remember this AT ALL but it DEF sound like smthn I would say. omg what was I thinking? He was already a rlly big artist. I was still underground. Chileeeeee I used to b buggin yo I was under so much pressure to deliver.” She added, "My bad babe, all love. I have nthn but respect for your talent. and thank you & Kanye for clearing ‘Go Hard’ for Beam Me Up Scotty last month. listening to you over & over on that record taught me SM about harmonies & background vocals. Your vocals on that song alone are GOATED FOR LIFE. I listened to every single detail."