Keanu Reeves is one of those rare actors who rarely puts a foot wrong both in his acting and in real life, and it is probably for that reason there has been an ongoing rumor that Marvel and DC have been in a battle to sign up the actor to their respective movie universes. While being given the pick of roles, Reeves could well end up being one of those scarce stars who straddle both arms of the comic book movie world. According to new rumors, 56-year-old Keanu Reeves is now being pitched multiple roles across DC's movies.