Yung Bleu called cheap for buying his sister an economical vehicle (video)

By Michael "Ice-Blue" Harris
 8 days ago
(Image source: Instagram – @bleuvandross)

Yung Bleu is beating up the charts with his smash hit single “Baddest” featuring Chris Brown and 2 Chainz and has been showing off his new riches on Instagram. So, it’s no wonder that fans took exception when the Memphis hybrid singer and rapper posted on Instagram that he bought his little sister a car. While many may have expected the “You’re Mines Still” platinum hitmaker to cop his sibling something high-end like a Mercedes-Benz or Porsche, he went the economical route and brought his sister a Chrysler. Yung Bleu took to IG to explain his actions and insists he wasn’t being cheap.

“SORRY I DNT NO WHATS THE POPPIN REGULAR CAR BRANDS I BEEN DRIVIN FOREIN S–T THE LAST 5 years. CHRYSLERS WAS INSTYLE TO ME BACK WEN I WAS BROKE. My sister ain’t even got a driver license lol. I got her a starter whip to see how she take care of it. Told her make it thru her first two years of college ima get a her sum exclusive that SHE EARN. why would I buy her a Benz ‘EVEN THO THEY CHEAP TO ME ‘ but what happen when she can’t even afford a oil change,” posted the rapper.

Yung Bleu also explained that he understands why a lot of people go broke because they live outside their means to try and keep up with the Joneses.

“I could have bought her a Bentley if I wanted to. But nah … I see why a lotta y’all struggling tryna look rich Instead of actually being wealthy. My first car was a Pontiac that b—- ran hot every 20 minutes,” he added.

Check out Bleu gifting his little sister her new whip on the following page as well as his new single “Baddest” which is on the way to earning him another platinum plaque.

