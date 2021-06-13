Ryan Pepiot throws 5 hitless innings for Double-A Tulsa
Pepiot walked the first batter of the sixth, Wichita center fielder Aaron Whitfield, on four pitches to end his night, settling for five hitless innings. Both the five innings and 72 pitches are season highs for Pepiot, who has a 1.64 ERA with 33 strikeouts and 10 walks in his 22 innings this year. Pepiot, the Dodgers' third-round draft pick out of Butler in 2019 who was a non-roster invitee with the Dodgers in spring training, has a 39.3-percent strikeout rate for Tulsa this season, much higher...