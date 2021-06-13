Cancel
New York City, NY

John Mulaney Shocks Fans During Surprise Appearance With AOC at The Strokes Fundraiser

By Gina Ragusa
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Comedian John Mulaney made a surprise onstage appearance at a recent Maya Wiley mayoral fundraiser held by The Strokes. Mulaney, who “opened” for the band was also joined by US congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Fans reacted on Twitter by sharing footage of Mulaney’s standup. “If I derail [Wiley’s] campaign, I am deeply sorry,” Mulaney joked on stage. “She said New York is back.” The crowd went wild in response to Mulaney’s comment about the city. Mulaney also introduced Wiley as the “next mayor of New York City.” Another person tweeted one of Mulaney’s jokes. “I am here because of ranked-choice voting of comedians. The other four guys didn’t want to do it.”

