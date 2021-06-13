Valley News – Rivendell graduation focuses on Class of 2021, not on the pandemic | #education | #technology | #training

ORFORD — Punctuated by musical performances and inside jokes, the celebration of the Rivendell Academy Class of 2021’s graduation on Saturday left many eyes teary. “People who know me know I’m not a super-emotional guy, but if you’ve seen me these past few weeks you’d think I’m such a crybaby,” salutatorian Caleb Haehnel said near the end of his speech, pausing to collect himself.