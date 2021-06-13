Cancel
Hershey, PA

AMA awards Penn State College of Medicine $1.8 million for education initiative | #education | #technology | #training

 10 days ago

HERSHEY, Pa. — The American Medical Association (AMA) has awarded Penn State College of Medicine $1.8 million to lead a five-year, multi-institution initiative that aims to better prepare resident physicians to practice medicine. The goal is to equip residents with the knowledge, skills and attitudes they need to deliver the best patient care possible amidst the complexities of ever-evolving health systems.

