Edmonton Oilers (Photo by David Lipnowski/Getty Images) The Edmonton Oilers fell short of their ultimate goal this season, but next year can be better. Well, maybe saying the Edmonton Oilers fell short is a bit of an understatement. Edmonton didn’t just fall short, they basically did not even show up for the event. Edmonton was swept out of the first round almost a month ago now, and the team is going to have to do a little bit of work to get back on track.